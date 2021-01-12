Technological Advances Help Better Regulate the Growing Cannabis Market

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry has had some major accomplishments in recent years. Currently, sixteen states have now fully legalized the use of cannabis products for both medical and recreational use. The recent election, in November, has further cemented the continuous expansion of cannabis legalization as New Jersey, a major potential market for the industry, voted in favor of legalization as well. Nonetheless, the concern over cannabis abuse is still a major drawback. For instance, the National Institute on Drug Abuse highlighted that the long-term effects of constant cannabis use can alter brain development and cause memory impairment and affect learning functions. Consequently, this can affect a user's ability to perform daily functions. In fact, one of the major concerns over cannabis abuse revolves around operating a vehicle while impaired. The National Institute on Drug Abuse highlighted that marijuana was the most common illicit drug found within the bloodstream of drivers who were involved in vehicle accidents, including fatal ones. Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTC: BLOZF) (CSE: BLO), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC: HRVSF), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC: PLNHF)

Generally, law enforcement officers may conduct field tests such as sobriety tests or even sample tests. However, sobriety tests can be inaccurate, while sample tests may not receive results for days or even weeks. As a result, companies within the cannabis marketspace began to develop necessary technology for law enforcement agencies to use to crackdown on drivers operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. "In legal states, you'll see road signs that say "Drive High, Get a DUI,' but there has not been a reliable and practical way to enforce that," says Alexander Star, PhD, Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh. "There are debates in the legal community about what levels of THC would amount to a DUI, but creating such a device is an important first step toward making sure people don't partake and drive."