MedMen Announces Additional US$10 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Under Gotham Green Facility

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ( “MedMen” or the “Company” ) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today announced the closing of US$10,000,000 in additional gross proceeds under its senior secured convertible facility (the " Facility ") led by funds affiliated with Gotham Green Partners (" GGP ") together with certain additional amendments to the facility and to the securities previously issued thereunder.

The Company has been advanced an additional US$10,000,000 in gross proceeds (the “Third Restatement Advance”) under the amendments to the Facility. In connection with the Third Restatement Advance, the Company also issued to the lenders 62,174,567 share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Third Restatement Warrants”), each of which is exercisable to purchase one Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price equal to US$0.1608 per Share. In connection therewith, the Company is co-issuing, with its subsidiary MM CAN USA, Inc., additional senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) to the lenders under the Facility in an aggregate principal amount equal to the Third Restatement Advance with a conversion price per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (each a "Share") equal to US$0.1608. As consideration for the purchase of the additional Notes pursuant to the increase in the size of the Facility, and for certain other amendments to the Facility, including certain covenant relief (collectively, the "Amendments"), participating lenders will receive a US$937,127 fee, to be paid in Notes with a conversion price of US$0.1608 per Share (the “Restatement Fee Notes”).

As further consideration for the Amendments, the conversion price for 28% of the existing Notes outstanding prior to Tranche 4 and the Incremental Advances thereunder (including paid-in-kind interest accrued on such Notes), being 28% of an aggregate principal amount of US$168,051,606, was amended to US$0.17 per Share. The Company cancelled 2,160,507 share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Existing Warrants”) held by holders of the existing Notes and, in exchange, issued 41,967,832 share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Replacement Warrants”) with an exercise price equal to US$0.1608 per Share.