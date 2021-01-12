 

BioSig Conducts First Patient Cases with PURE EP(tm) System at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Indiana

globenewswire
12.01.2021   

PURE EP(tm) system evaluation conducted under the leadership of Cardiologists Vinod Chauhan, M.D. and Deepak Gaba, M.D. Memorial Hospital is nationally recognized for its emphasis on innovation.

Westport, CT, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company installed its PURE EP(tm) System and conducted first patient cases at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, part of Beacon Health System, in South Bend, Indiana. 

PURE EP(tm) System evaluation is being conducted under the leadership of Vinod Chauhan, M.D. and Deepak Gaba, M.D.

“We are very pleased to commence our clinical operations at Memorial Hospital, an outstanding clinical site that is recognized nationally for its commitment to high-quality care and innovation. As we continue to learn more about the coronavirus and its detrimental effects on cardiovascular health, we realize that treating heart rhythm disorders has never been more important. We recently initiated commercial sales of the PURE EP(tm) System. Our team looks forward to helping as many physicians and patients as possible as we expand our clinical footprint and provide the infrastructure to achieve much more throughout 2021,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

To date, more than 450 patient cases have been conducted with the PURE EP(tm) System by over 30 physicians across seven clinical sites. BioSig is currently conducting patient cases under the clinical trial titled “Novel Cardiac Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Procedures (PURE EP 2.0 Study)” at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Research Foundation (TCARF) in Austin, Texas, Mayo Clinic Florida Campus in Jacksonville, Florida, and Massachusets General Hospital in Boston, MA. 


About BioSig Technologies
 BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP (tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Attachment 

CONTACT: Andrew Ballou
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor
Westport, CT 06880
aballou@biosigtech.com
203-409-5444, x133

