 

Surge in North American deals drives the global M&A market to rebound in Q4 of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 15:43  |  62   |   |   

As COVID-19 dragged M&A activity to its lowest level in years, NA buyers recorded their best quarter-on-quarter performance

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in 2020 fell to its lowest level since the aftermath of the financial crisis over a decade ago. This, despite a surge in deal making in the final three months, according to latest research on completed deals from leading global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson’s Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor (QDPM).

Data from the QDPM, run in partnership with the M&A Research Center at The Business School (formerly Cass), reveal companies worldwide completed just 674 deals valued over $100 million in 2020,1 significantly less than the previous year (774) and the lowest annual volume since 2009 (322). Acquirers worldwide have now on average failed to add value from transactions for four consecutive years, based on share price performance, having underperformed the Global Index by –1.9 percentage points over the past year.

Despite the stifling impact of COVID-19 on M&A activity for much of 2020, the QDPM data revealed a sharp rise in volume in the final quarter with 246 deals completed worldwide, compared with 210 in Q4 2019, including the highest ever number of large deals2 completed in a final quarter (61). This resurgence has so far been driven by a strong uptick in activity by North American buyers with a record number of deals (136) for a final quarter, matched by the region’s first positive quarterly performance (+5.9 percentage points) in three years.

“2020 was unlike anything we’ve ever seen, fueled by an enduring pandemic, massive economic uncertainty, a highly divisive U.S. presidential election and rising geopolitical tensions,” said Duncan Smithson, senior director, M&A, Willis Towers Watson. “While the world in 2021 remains a volatile place, pent-up demand, ample funding, ultralow interest rates and confidence returning to boardrooms indicate conditions are ripe for one of the biggest M&A years on record.”

European buyers maintained their resilient form by outperforming their regional index by +5.3 percentage points in Q4, while U.K. acquirers continued to shrug off Brexit challenges by beating the European Index by +4.1 percentage points for the full year. Market conditions in the Asia Pacific region remain volatile following a negative quarterly performance of –8.7 percentage points.

Seite 1 von 3
Willis Towers Watson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surge in North American deals drives the global M&A market to rebound in Q4 of 2020 As COVID-19 dragged M&A activity to its lowest level in years, NA buyers recorded their best quarter-on-quarter performanceARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in 2020 fell to its lowest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:29 Uhr
Willis Towers Watson launches suite of cyber assessments to help clients better manage cyber risk
00:51 Uhr
Willis Towers Watson to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings on February 9, 2021
04.01.21
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no improvement in 2020
18.12.20
Willis Towers Watson partner with Polecat Intelligence on Emerging Risks
17.12.20
Employer health centers are reinventing themselves, seeking permanent expansion of virtual care added during pandemic
15.12.20
Financial situation has worsened for 1 in 4 full-time U.S. employees, Willis Towers Watson survey finds