Surge in North American deals drives the global M&A market to rebound in Q4 of 2020
As COVID-19 dragged M&A activity to its lowest level in years, NA buyers recorded their best quarter-on-quarter performance
ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in 2020 fell to its lowest level since the aftermath of the financial crisis over a decade ago.
This, despite a surge in deal making in the final three months, according to latest research on completed deals from leading global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson’s
Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor (QDPM).
Data from the QDPM, run in partnership with the M&A Research Center at The Business School (formerly Cass), reveal companies worldwide completed just 674 deals valued over $100 million in 2020,1 significantly less than the previous year (774) and the lowest annual volume since 2009 (322). Acquirers worldwide have now on average failed to add value from transactions for four consecutive years, based on share price performance, having underperformed the Global Index by –1.9 percentage points over the past year.
Despite the stifling impact of COVID-19 on M&A activity for much of 2020, the QDPM data revealed a sharp rise in volume in the final quarter with 246 deals completed worldwide, compared with 210 in Q4 2019, including the highest ever number of large deals2 completed in a final quarter (61). This resurgence has so far been driven by a strong uptick in activity by North American buyers with a record number of deals (136) for a final quarter, matched by the region’s first positive quarterly performance (+5.9 percentage points) in three years.
“2020 was unlike anything we’ve ever seen, fueled by an enduring pandemic, massive economic uncertainty, a highly divisive U.S. presidential election and rising geopolitical tensions,” said Duncan Smithson, senior director, M&A, Willis Towers Watson. “While the world in 2021 remains a volatile place, pent-up demand, ample funding, ultralow interest rates and confidence returning to boardrooms indicate conditions are ripe for one of the biggest M&A years on record.”
European buyers maintained their resilient form by outperforming their regional index by +5.3 percentage points in Q4, while U.K. acquirers continued to shrug off Brexit challenges by beating the European Index by +4.1 percentage points for the full year. Market conditions in the Asia Pacific region remain volatile following a negative quarterly performance of –8.7 percentage points.
