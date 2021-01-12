Surge in North American deals drives the global M&A market to rebound in Q4 of 2020

As COVID-19 dragged M&A activity to its lowest level in years, NA buyers recorded their best quarter-on-quarter performance

Data from the QDPM, run in partnership with the M&A Research Center at The Business School (formerly Cass), reveal companies worldwide completed just 674 deals valued over $100 million in 2020,1 significantly less than the previous year (774) and the lowest annual volume since 2009 (322). Acquirers worldwide have now on average failed to add value from transactions for four consecutive years, based on share price performance, having underperformed the Global Index by –1.9 percentage points over the past year.