Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cantel to STERIS plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cantel shareholders will receive approximately $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share per Cantel common share.

On behalf of Cantel shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cantel shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

