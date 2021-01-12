Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cantel to STERIS plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cantel shareholders will receive approximately $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share per Cantel common share.

On behalf of Cantel shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.