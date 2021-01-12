 

PRGX Experts Discuss Lessons Learned from Managing Audit Programs During a Crisis

Amidst market uncertainty, it is critical for companies to communicate regularly with suppliers and adopt an understanding, flexible mindset

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, announced its recent webinar, “Managing Your Audit Program in a Crisis,” is now available at: https://bit.ly/348dWjO.

This year, organizations worldwide were forced to quickly adapt in a crisis to maintain business continuity and modify vendor programs to realign goals and benchmarks established prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the manner in which they adjusted continues to shift as they look ahead and plan for 2021.

This webinar, led by two PRGX audit experts, explores lessons learned in 2020 to manage vendor relations and audit programs, including how companies are collaborating internally and externally for success, better managing risk and overcoming remote work challenges.

“Last year clearly demonstrated the importance of consistent, transparent communications between our clients and their suppliers. Whether identifying past, current or future pain points, it is crucial for both parties to be as flexible and understanding as possible while collaborating during times of crisis,” said Leighton Hammett, Senior Director of Accounts Payable for PRGX.

“Risk awareness and mitigation are critical during a crisis, and collaboration with suppliers opens the door for companies to better identify and correct the root cause of potential profit leakage without causing unneeded vendor abrasion,” added Vijay Parekh, Senior Director of Delivery Contract Compliance for PRGX. 

The webinar, which was hosted on Sept. 16, 2020, is available here: https://bit.ly/348dWjO.

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

