 

Data Discovery Market worth $14.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Data Discovery Market by Component, Functionality, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2020 to USD 14.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the growing need to discover sensitive structured and unstructured data, increasing investments in data privacy with evolving regulations, growing adoption of cloud-based data discovery solutions to improve security compliance and governance within data and the growing importance of data utilization during COVID-19 scenario among organizations are expected to drive the adoption of the Data Discovery Market.

Businesses providing data discovery solutions and services are expected to witness a minor decline in their growth for a short span of time. However, the focus on vaccine development, adoption work from home initiatives, and eHealth are leading to explosion of structured and unstructured data, which needs to be discovered and managed efficiently to derive insights. The market would witness a minimal slowdown in 2020, followed by positive growth during the forecast period. The global spread of COVID-19 has led to numerous privacy, data protection, security, and compliance questions. These challenges are driving the need for companies and organizations to ensure their data discovery solutions not only secure but also support data analysis for strategic business decisions.

The cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Data Discovery Market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Cloud is further segmented by type in a public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The high CAGR of the cloud segment can be attributed to the availability of easy deployment options and minimal requirements of capital and time. These factors are supporting the current lockdown scenario of COVID-19 as social distancing, and lack of workforce hit the industry and are expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based data discovery solutions. Highly secure data encryption and complete data visibility and control feature are responsible for the higher adoption of on-premises-based data discovery solutions.

