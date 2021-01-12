 

Minnesota Power Announces Vision for 100 Percent Carbon-Free Energy by 2050

12.01.2021, 16:00   

Minnesota Power, an ALLETE company, today announced its vision to deliver 100 percent carbon-free energy to customers by 2050, continuing its commitment to climate, customers and communities through its EnergyForward strategy.

Minnesota Power’s vision for a carbon-free future builds on its recent achievement of now providing 50 percent renewable energy to its customers. In its upcoming Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the company will lay out bold next steps in its clean-energy transition over the next 15 years, reflecting plans to expand wind and solar resources, achieve coal-free operations at its facilities by 2035 and invest in a resilient and flexible transmission and distribution grid. The IRP will be submitted to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) on Feb. 1.

“We are proud to be the first Minnesota utility to provide 50 percent renewable energy, but as we said when we reached this exciting milestone in December, our transformation to a sustainable energy future is not yet complete,” said ALLETE President and CEO Bethany Owen. “As a clean energy leader, we are meeting the challenge of climate change with a reliable energy supply while keeping costs affordable for customers in this region.”

In the IRP, Minnesota Power will identify plans to increase its renewable energy supply to 70 percent by 2030 and achieve a coal-free energy supply by 2035. These steps include:

  • Adding an estimated 400 new megawatts of wind and solar energy.
  • Retiring Boswell Energy Center Unit 3 by 2030. (335MWs)
  • Transforming Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center Unit 4 (468MWs) to be coal-free by 2035.
  • Investing in a modern, flexible transmission and distribution grid.

Minnesota Power has set a target to achieve an 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035 compared to 2005 levels, meeting the state’s goal for greenhouse gas reductions 15 years ahead of schedule. Like other area utilities, Minnesota Power’s plan will recognize that advances in technology will play a significant role in completing its transition to a carbon-free energy supply, reliably and affordably. The IRP filing will acknowledge the need for this flexibility.

