FOMO CORP. AGREES TO BUY ECOLITE IN AN ACCRETIVE TRANSACTION

Chicago, IL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) has agreed to acquire EcoLite Holdings LLC (“EcoLite”; https://www.ecoliteled.com ), a Baton Rouge, LA-based provider of smart lighting and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to business, industry and government across the United States. As part of the transaction, FOMO will purchase 100% of the Member Interests of Ecolite for the following consideration, subject to adjustment based on audited results:

2,549,383 Restricted 1% Series B Preferred Shares,

$2,000,000 cash,

$750,000 two-year 8% redeemable seller note,

A three-year earn-out of annual profits greater than $960,000, and

Stock option grants to key employees in admin and sales/marketing.

Estimated existing cash of $750,000 on EcoLite’s books will remain on the balance sheet at closing to fund operations as a wholly owned subsidiary of FOMO. EcoLite is an entity controlled by John Kelly, a FOMO Advisory Board member and owner of PPE Source International LLC (“PPESI”), a business partner of FOMO’s wholly owned subsidiary Purge Virus LLC (“PV”). EcoLite’s unaudited revenues and net income are growing rapidly, aided by strong direct sales, channel partners and planned online sales through global PaaS (platform as a service) providers and B2B marketplaces. Management believes Ecolite, together with the recently announced acquisition target Independence LED Lighting, LLC (“ILED”) which is anticipated to be folded into EcoLite, will enhance FOMO’s prospects to serve the anticipated smart/clean buildings initiative in Commercial, Municipal & Federal buildings throughout the United States. The letter of intent (LOI) was approved by ILED’s Board of Directors and executed by John Kelly and FOMO’s CEO on January 10, 2021.

John Kelly, EcoLite CEO, “My team and I have worked tirelessly for the past 5 years building the most comprehensive & highest quality LED Lighting product solutions in the United States. Always striving to provide the absolute highest efficacy fixtures & most stable products, ALL EcoLite LED products come standard with the industry’s only unlimited 10-year non-prorated product warranty. EcoLite is poised to be one of the fastest growing energy solutions company in America, and we are extremely pleased to be acquired by FOMO Corp. This relationship will help us aggressively exploit our industry leading retrofit lighting products & sports lighting platform. Additionally, we believe there are tremendous synergies to be realized with other FOMO subsidiaries, while building a smart/clean “One Stop Shop” platform for all buildings throughout the United States.”