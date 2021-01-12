 

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG upgrades outlook for 2022 after preliminary FY 2020 results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.01.2021, 16:18  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG upgrades outlook for 2022 after preliminary FY 2020 results

12-Jan-2021 / 16:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG upgrades outlook for 2022 after preliminary FY 2020 results

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Deutsche Post AG!
Long
Basispreis 39,00€
Hebel 16,51
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 43,56€
Hebel 18,83
Ask 0,17
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

12.01.2021

Based on preliminary group results for the month of December and hence the full year 2020, management today has assessed the outlook for the coming years.

The finishing quarter of the year has seen the expected overall strong volume development, particularly driven by B2C volumes. The distribution of volumes across the period and the main trade lanes was well matched by network capacity allowing for high service levels being upheld despite unprecedented total volumes.

For the fourth quarter and hence the full year 2020 the financial performance forms out as follows:

Preliminary group revenue for the year 2020 stands at EUR 66.8 billion (Q4 2020: EUR 19.1 billion), up 5% from 2019 (Q4 2020: +13%)

Preliminary group EBIT reached around EUR 1.960 billion in Q4 2020 (up 56% from Q4 2019), bringing group full year 2020 EBIT to around EUR 4.840 billion. This includes the already communicated negative one-time effects of nearly EUR 600 million of the first 9 months, whereas there is no one-time effects in Q4 20 worth mentioning.
The divisional performances in 2020 in detail (all figures rounded):

Post & Parcel Germany:
Full year revenue of EUR 16.5 billion, up 7% yoy (Q4: EUR 4.8 billion, up 12% yoy).
Full year EBIT of EUR 1.590 billion, up 29% yoy (Q4: EUR 670 million, up 28% yoy).
Parcel volume growth accelerated through the quarter bringing Q4 total volumes ahead by 23% yoy to record levels. The decline rate for mail volumes in Q4 stabilized at - 7%.

Express:
Full year revenue of EUR 19.1 billion, up 12% yoy (Q4: EUR 5.6 billion, up 20% yoy).
Full year EBIT of EUR 2.750 billion, up 35% yoy (Q4: EUR 1.040 billion, up 70% yoy).

Seite 1 von 4
Deutsche Post Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG upgrades outlook for 2022 after preliminary FY 2020 results DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG upgrades outlook for 2022 after preliminary FY 2020 results 12-Jan-2021 / 16:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces successful issuance of €600 million 1.625% perpetual notes and launched ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: SMT Scharf AG; Bieter: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen ...
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-DD: METRO AG deutsch
Manz AG receives order from US manufacturer of electric vehicles for an assembly line for Li-ion ...
Manz AG erhält Auftrag von US-amerikanischem Hersteller von Elektrofahrzeugen für eine ...
DGAP-News: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG und Share Value Stiftung kündigen Übernahme- und ...
EQS-News: SoftwareONE acquires Optimum Consulting, a market-leading SAP cloud technology expert in the United ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2022 nach vorläufigen Zahlen für 2020 (deutsch)
16:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2022 nach vorläufigen Zahlen für 2020
07.01.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Buy'
07.01.21
BERENBERG belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Buy'
06.01.21
Bundesnetzagentur nimmt das Briefporto unter die Lupe
05.01.21
ROUNDUP: Gericht hält Erhöhung des Briefportos für rechtswidrig
29.12.20
Marktbericht LS-X am Abend: Rücklauf nach neuem Rekordlevel im DAX
28.12.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Freude über Brexit-Pakt und Trumps Einlenken
28.12.20
Aktien Europa: Freude über Brexit-Pakt und Trumps Einlenken - London geschlossen
28.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax, MDax und SDax erklimmen nach Weihnachten Rekordhochs

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:24 Uhr
3.603
Deutsche Post: Kursgewinne möglich!
06.11.20
2
Call Deutsche Post: 71 Prozent Chance
05.08.20
3
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Neutral'
21.07.20
4
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Post legen zu - zeitweise auf Hoch seit Mai 2018
12.03.20
4
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Post sorgt mit hoher Dividende für Erleichterung