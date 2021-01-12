DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG upgrades outlook for 2022 after preliminary FY 2020 results 12-Jan-2021 / 16:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12.01.2021

Based on preliminary group results for the month of December and hence the full year 2020, management today has assessed the outlook for the coming years.

The finishing quarter of the year has seen the expected overall strong volume development, particularly driven by B2C volumes. The distribution of volumes across the period and the main trade lanes was well matched by network capacity allowing for high service levels being upheld despite unprecedented total volumes.

For the fourth quarter and hence the full year 2020 the financial performance forms out as follows:

Preliminary group revenue for the year 2020 stands at EUR 66.8 billion (Q4 2020: EUR 19.1 billion), up 5% from 2019 (Q4 2020: +13%)

Preliminary group EBIT reached around EUR 1.960 billion in Q4 2020 (up 56% from Q4 2019), bringing group full year 2020 EBIT to around EUR 4.840 billion. This includes the already communicated negative one-time effects of nearly EUR 600 million of the first 9 months, whereas there is no one-time effects in Q4 20 worth mentioning.

The divisional performances in 2020 in detail (all figures rounded):

Post & Parcel Germany:

Full year revenue of EUR 16.5 billion, up 7% yoy (Q4: EUR 4.8 billion, up 12% yoy).

Full year EBIT of EUR 1.590 billion, up 29% yoy (Q4: EUR 670 million, up 28% yoy).

Parcel volume growth accelerated through the quarter bringing Q4 total volumes ahead by 23% yoy to record levels. The decline rate for mail volumes in Q4 stabilized at - 7%.



Express:

Full year revenue of EUR 19.1 billion, up 12% yoy (Q4: EUR 5.6 billion, up 20% yoy).

Full year EBIT of EUR 2.750 billion, up 35% yoy (Q4: EUR 1.040 billion, up 70% yoy).