CDFI DreamSpring Uses Global’s Subsidiary, R3 Score, to Underwrite Loans for Entrepreneurs

Last year R3 Score, the operating subsidiary of GBBT, launched a pilot with Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to lend to people with criminal records. “Today entrepreneurs with records are able to access capital to grow their businesses because of this partnership,” said Laurin Leonard, R3 Holdings, Inc., CEO, and Co-Founder. “The Company is committed to playing an active role in expanding the number of loans to well-deserved and qualified entrepreneurs with criminal histories and believe CDFIs will be instrumental in helping us reach this goal.”

BALTIMORE, MD, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") today announced that the first lender, DreamSpring, is leveraging R3 Score’s proprietary data-driven scoring tool to underwrite loans for people with criminal records. DreamSpring, founded in 1994, offers business loans along with training, networking, and other support services to those who own or want to start a business.

“While it may have been challenging to find the bright spots for which to celebrate in 2020, I am thankful that we were able to provide an infusion of capital to Phoenix-based Justice Java prior to Thanksgiving. Personally, I am beyond thrilled that the first recipient of this restorative program was right in our backyard,” says Michael Langley, Community Lending Officer of DreamSpring.

“By hiring other formerly incarcerated individuals, their business has a meaningful opportunity to amplify the economic impact on a larger scale. The partnership with the Association Enterprise Organization (AEO) and R3 Score has given us the confidence to remove barriers to successful small business ventures in the future. We are proud to do our part to help enfranchise returning citizens and excited about the potential to serve others across our 17-state market,” added Langley.

About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. and R3 Holdings, Inc.

Global completed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Baltimore, Maryland-based R3 Technologies, Inc. on September 23, 2020. R3 Holdings, Inc. is a SaaS company that provides a more contextualized criminal background report and alternative credit score for use by businesses of all sizes and in every industry. R3’s AI-enabled, financial software platform uses proprietary data-driven scoring designed to unlock new valuable information about employees and financial services consumers utilizing a multi-factor algorithm based on 11 factors assessing character, capacity, and current choice. To learn more about R3 Score, visit www.R3Score.com.