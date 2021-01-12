 

K2 Integrity Announces Olivia Allison Joins EMEA Investigations Team

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, K2 Integrity announced Olivia Allison has joined the firm's London office as a Senior Managing Director in its Investigations and Risk Advisory practice. Ms. Allison brings more than 15 years of global experience in investigations, anti-bribery and corruption (ABC), and corporate intelligence.

"I am delighted to welcome Olivia to the K2 Integrity Investigations team in EMEA. Olivia is well known for her ability to build and lead international teams and achieve high-quality results in financial fraud and anti-bribery and corruption investigations and corporate intelligence engagements for clients," said Darren Matthews, Executive Managing Director and regional head of EMEA.

"K2 Integrity is committed to providing unrivaled investigative and business intelligence services to our clients wherever they might be. Olivia brings a broad set of skills to the firm and will be an invaluable addition to assist our EMEA-based clients," said Robert Brenner, Global Co-Managing Partner and Chief Legal Officer.

Ms. Allison joins K2 Integrity from KPMG where she was a Partner and Head of Forensic & Risk Consulting in Ukraine and Kazakhstan and led Internal Audit & Risk Consulting services, including corporate governance, risk management, internal audit, and IT and cybersecurity. Ms. Allison joined KPMG's Forensic practice in London in January 2011. In 2013, she became as Head of Corporate Intelligence, Russia and CIS, and in 2016 moved to Ukraine where she helped build up a large local team that worked with Ukrainian and international businesses to help them manage risk and improve compliance. Before joining KPMG, Olivia worked in an international risk consultancy in the former Soviet Union, Africa, and the Middle East. She has also worked as a journalist and researcher.

Ms. Allison is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). She received her M.A., with merit, from King's College London in international peace and security; was a recipient of the Roy and Hazel Zeff Scholarship for Fellowship from Rice University; and holds a B.A. from Rice University in Slavic studies. She is fluent in Russian.

K2 Integrity's Investigations and Risk Advisory practice provides clients, their counsel, and other advisors and stakeholders with the relevant and timely information required to make fully informed business and legal decisions necessary to prevail in a complex, international operating environment. Whether a company faces a regulatory inquiry or a criminal probe, is engaged in a commercial dispute, or is contemplating a cross-border transaction, K2 Integrity can provide the necessary research, intelligence, analysis, and investigative expertise to support the client through the entire process, providing insight, identifying risks, and often uncovering unexpected opportunities to protect clients—and frequently advance their interests. The diversity of backgrounds and approaches that K2 Integrity's practitioners bring to every engagement means that the firm's investigations are tailored to the needs of the client and adapted to the unique circumstances of each situation.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard our clients' operations, reputations, and economic security. K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), a premier strategic advisory firm founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial integrity goals.

K2 Integrity leverages unmatched multidisciplinary experience to develop cutting-edge solutions, stimulate business opportunities, and shape global economic security in a complex world. Whether it's protecting clients' assets or navigating the complex financial regulatory landscape to help clients identify, manage, and mitigate risk, K2 Integrity is an advisor trusted to meet and exceed clients' goals in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit our website, www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

