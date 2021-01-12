 

Results of additional issuance - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 26 0216

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 16:31  |  20   |   |   

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. January, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 26 0216
ISIN IS0000028249 IS0000030732
Additional issuance (nominal) 70,000,000 275,000,000
Settlement date 01/13/2021 01/13/2021
Total outstanding (nominal) 83,139,801,519 30,961,700,000

Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Results of additional issuance - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 26 0216 As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. January, at the price of accepted bids. SeriesRIKB 28 1115RIKS 26 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKB 28 1115
06.01.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKB 28 1115
30.12.20
Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy 2021-2025
30.12.20
Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect
30.12.20
Government Debt Management Prospect 2021
18.12.20
Auction of Treasury Bills 22 December is cancelled
16.12.20
Auction of Treasury bonds cancelled