 

Stolt Sea Farm Exploring Possible IPO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 16:31  |  54   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

LONDON, January 12, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today announced that it is evaluating an initial public offering (the “IPO”) of its land-based fish farming business (“Stolt Sea Farm”). Stolt Sea Farm has engaged ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Pareto Securities AS as financial advisers to explore a potential listing in Oslo during 2021, subject to prevailing equity capital markets conditions.

Stolt Sea Farm is a specialist land-based aquaculture business sustainably producing turbot and sole at 14 different locations in Spain, Portugal, France, Iceland and Norway. The turbot and sole is sold under the brands of Prodemar, King Sole and King Turbot. Annual production capacity currently stands at 5,700 tonnes of turbot and 1,570 tonnes of sole with 100% of the juvenile supply provided by its own high-performing broodstock, and as such Stolt Sea Farm holds a leading position in the production of these species. Stolt Sea Farm has a long track record of strong performance with more than a decade of positive operational EBIT in turbot. In 2019, Stolt Sea Farm sold 8.3 million kilograms of turbot, generating 89% of Stolt Sea Farm’s revenues and achieved operational EBIT/Kg (WFE) for turbot of EUR 1.7.

The aquaculture industry is consistently growing due to the decreasing availability of wild catch and growing consumer demand for healthy protein, and turbot and sole are widely regarded as high-quality species. Stolt Sea Farm has over 30 years’ experience in the development and operations of sustainable, environmentally friendly land-based aquaculture. In January 2021, Stolt Sea Farm completed the first production cycle of its state-of-the art recirculation (“RAS”) module in Spain, with all biological indicators exceeding project estimates. Stolt Sea Farm is now well positioned to leverage its proven technological advantage and significantly grow its position in both turbot and sole with plans to grow production capacity (combined turbot and sole) to 9,600 tonnes by 2025 and 23,300 tonnes by 2035.

Seite 1 von 5
Stolt-Nielsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stolt Sea Farm Exploring Possible IPO NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board