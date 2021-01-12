Hobbs & Towne, Inc. Announces New Vice President, Jennifer Ratner

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobbs & Towne, Inc. ("HTI") is excited and honored to announce that Jennifer Ratner has joined the firm. HTI is the premier sustainability and climate technology-focused executive search and advisory services firm in the world, with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London and Philadelphia, where Jennifer will be based. The firm has been dedicated to supporting and transforming the most innovative climate and sustainability technology companies and ESG investors around the world for over two decades.

Jennifer has extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, having worked with the world's leading buyside firms. "I am thrilled to join HTI and help build teams for some of the most innovative companies in climate technology. HTI provides me with a platform to merge a long-held passion for sustainability with my Wall Street and boutique search experience." stated Jennifer. After graduating from the Honors Program at UNC-Chapel Hill, Jennifer began her career at Greenhill, a mergers and acquisitions boutique, as an Investment Banking Analyst. She spent two years as a private equity Associate at Charterhouse, a middle market private equity firm, before attending Columbia Business School and graduating in 2006.