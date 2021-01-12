Hovione Launches ASD-HIPROS the Most Advanced Screening Service for Optimal Spray Dried Dispersions Formulation

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the leader in Pharmaceutical Spray

Drying, today announced the launch of ASD-HIPROS, a proprietary screening

service for spray dried dispersions. This platform is the most advanced and most

accurate tool to identify optimal and commercially viable Amorphous Solid

Dispersions formulation by Spray Drying (ASDs). During drug development, it is

crucial to quickly find the optimal formulation assuring fast progress to

clinical supplies and minimal formulation changes till commercialization.



ASD-HIPROS, the Hovione Intelligent PROprietary Screening methodology, is able

to rapidly screen for the best combination of polymers, drug loads, surfactants

and solvents by using an advanced computational tool followed by producing

scale-independent representative samples of the most promising formulations,

which are evaluated for performance and stability.







"ASD-HIPROS is a multiple-step screening service that was perfected in the last15 years and is able to provide an accurate assessment of Spray DriedDispersion, in less than 2 months and requiring as little as 5-g of API,"commented Dr. Filipe Gaspar, Hovione's Chief Technology Officer. "Ouraccumulated experience and expertise in Spray Drying were used for thedevelopment of this platform. It offers a rational formulation definition usinga combination of in silico computational modelling and high throughputformulation testing, maximizing the chances of identifying a winning formulationbased on outputs obtained from Spray Drying prototypes.""We offer a seamless experience, for our customers, and a secure path for theirdrugs to clinical supplies and commercialization, thanks to our unmatchedexperience, know-how and manufacturing capacity," stated Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux,Hovione's Chief Operating Officer.About HovioneHovione (http://www.hovione.com/) is an international company with over 60 yearsof experience as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)and is currently a fully integrated supplier offering services for drugsubstance, drug product intermediate and drug product. With four FDA inspectedsites (http://www.hovione.com/hovione-worldwide) in the USA, China, Ireland andPortugal and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New Jersey, USA,the company provides branded pharmaceutical customers services for thedevelopment and compliant manufacture (http://www.hovione.com/products-and-services/contract-manufacturing-services/particle-engineering) of innovative drugsincluding highly potent compounds. For generic pharmaceutical customers, thecompany offers niche API products. Hovione also provides proprietary productdevelopment and licensing opportunities for drug products (http://www.hovione.com/products-and-services/contract-manufacturing-services/drug-product/drug-product-development) . In the inhalation area, Hovione is the only independent companyoffering a complete range of services. Please visit https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.hovione.com&d=CwMGaQ&c=TzEZu9LIcihmW37vx9Ah6w&r=jlWNhtCxjFoNT12zLB3kMpQVcv9GIuEoFTdgHbeJiNQ&m=NcHq5j_aBW8fZUhcW1PdKfd-tjmb6bxHfSVIIhUQGNc&s=tta6kYbg1aPlJt33KTfW7VfTOgR7d6wuxtd3tGDunuc&e=ContactIsabel Pina | Director External Communicationsipina@hovione.com |Tel.: +351 21 982 9362Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/107469/4810204OTS: Hovione