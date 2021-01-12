 

Hovione Launches ASD-HIPROS the Most Advanced Screening Service for Optimal Spray Dried Dispersions Formulation

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
12.01.2021, 17:15  |  43   |   |   

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the leader in Pharmaceutical Spray
Drying, today announced the launch of ASD-HIPROS, a proprietary screening
service for spray dried dispersions. This platform is the most advanced and most
accurate tool to identify optimal and commercially viable Amorphous Solid
Dispersions formulation by Spray Drying (ASDs). During drug development, it is
crucial to quickly find the optimal formulation assuring fast progress to
clinical supplies and minimal formulation changes till commercialization.

ASD-HIPROS, the Hovione Intelligent PROprietary Screening methodology, is able
to rapidly screen for the best combination of polymers, drug loads, surfactants
and solvents by using an advanced computational tool followed by producing
scale-independent representative samples of the most promising formulations,
which are evaluated for performance and stability.

"ASD-HIPROS is a multiple-step screening service that was perfected in the last
15 years and is able to provide an accurate assessment of Spray Dried
Dispersion, in less than 2 months and requiring as little as 5-g of API,"
commented Dr. Filipe Gaspar, Hovione's Chief Technology Officer. "Our
accumulated experience and expertise in Spray Drying were used for the
development of this platform. It offers a rational formulation definition using
a combination of in silico computational modelling and high throughput
formulation testing, maximizing the chances of identifying a winning formulation
based on outputs obtained from Spray Drying prototypes."

"We offer a seamless experience, for our customers, and a secure path for their
drugs to clinical supplies and commercialization, thanks to our unmatched
experience, know-how and manufacturing capacity," stated Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux,
Hovione's Chief Operating Officer.

About Hovione

Hovione (http://www.hovione.com/) is an international company with over 60 years
of experience as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)
and is currently a fully integrated supplier offering services for drug
substance, drug product intermediate and drug product. With four FDA inspected
sites (http://www.hovione.com/hovione-worldwide) in the USA, China, Ireland and
Portugal and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New Jersey, USA,
the company provides branded pharmaceutical customers services for the
development and compliant manufacture (http://www.hovione.com/products-and-servi
ces/contract-manufacturing-services/particle-engineering) of innovative drugs
including highly potent compounds. For generic pharmaceutical customers, the
company offers niche API products. Hovione also provides proprietary product
development and licensing opportunities for drug products (http://www.hovione.co
m/products-and-services/contract-manufacturing-services/drug-product/drug-produc
t-development) . In the inhalation area, Hovione is the only independent company
offering a complete range of services. Please visit https://urldefense.proofpoin
t.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.hovione.com&d=CwMGaQ&c=TzEZu9LIcihmW37vx9Ah6w&r=jlWN
htCxjFoNT12zLB3kMpQVcv9GIuEoFTdgHbeJiNQ&m=NcHq5j_aBW8fZUhcW1PdKfd-tjmb6bxHfSVIIh
UQGNc&s=tta6kYbg1aPlJt33KTfW7VfTOgR7d6wuxtd3tGDunuc&e=

Contact
Isabel Pina | Director External Communications
ipina@hovione.com |Tel.: +351 21 982 9362

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/107469/4810204
OTS: Hovione


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hovione Launches ASD-HIPROS the Most Advanced Screening Service for Optimal Spray Dried Dispersions Formulation Hovione, the leader in Pharmaceutical Spray Drying, today announced the launch of ASD-HIPROS, a proprietary screening service for spray dried dispersions. This platform is the most advanced and most accurate tool to identify optimal and commercially …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
SKODA OCTAVIA für ,Car of the Year 2021'-Award nominiert (FOTO)
Führendes Unternehmen für autonome mobile Roboter Quicktron schließt ...
ÖKOWORLD-Jahreswechsel 2020/2021: über 2,5 Milliarden Euro verwaltetes Vermögen / Die Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft ...
sonntag corporate finance berät die Gesellschafter der Aachener Maschinenbau GmbH beim ...
SKODA AUTO liefert im Jahr 2020 trotz COVID-19-Pandemie weltweit über eine Million Fahrzeuge ...
TCL stellt die nächste Generation der OD Zero(TM) Mini-LED-Technologie auf der CES 2021 vor - ...
vbw setzt auf Wiederbelebung der transatlantischen Partnerschaft - Brossardt wirbt für Freihandelsabkommen: "Protektionismus muss ein Ende haben"
TÜV SÜD setzt auf Software von Spacewell
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Nach zwei Jahren Mehrwegquote: Umfrage der Deutschen Umwelthilfe belegt Mehrwegboykott durch Aldi, Lidl, Coca-Cola & Co
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
NanoRepro: Corona-Antigentest für Zuhause bei Behörde eingereicht
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Jahresanfang: Kreditnachfrage steigt um 35,3 % - Zinsen steigen ebenfalls
Kia startet mit neuem Logo und neuem Markenslogan den Umbau für die Zukunft (FOTO)
Headhunter Öffentlicher Dienst und Kommunen - Erfolgreiche Stellenbesetzungen in den Bereichen ...
Sven Thieme: Die Folgen staatlicher Hilfspakete für Sparer
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
BitePRO meldet Rekordumsatz mit bissfester Kleidung aufgrund zunehmender Gewalt an Schulen
18:30 Uhr
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
18:30 Uhr
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES NEW CFO
18:30 Uhr
NVIDIA Ampere Architecture Powers Record 70+ New GeForce RTX Laptops
18:29 Uhr
Die gespaltenen Staaten von Amerika
18:27 Uhr
Zweikampf VW-Tesla: Experte: 2022 könnte Volkswagen mehr Elektroautos als Tesla verkaufen
18:25 Uhr
Corona-Einsatzleiter bei Bundeswehr: 'einer der längsten Einsätze'
18:25 Uhr
Sodexo: Ordinary Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of January 12, 2021
18:24 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Ärzteverbandschefs uneins über Corona-Impfpflicht
18:23 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Deutsche Post nach starkem Jahr zuversichtlicher für Folgejahre