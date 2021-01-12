Hovione Launches ASD-HIPROS the Most Advanced Screening Service for Optimal Spray Dried Dispersions Formulation
Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the leader in Pharmaceutical Spray
Drying, today announced the launch of ASD-HIPROS, a proprietary screening
service for spray dried dispersions. This platform is the most advanced and most
accurate tool to identify optimal and commercially viable Amorphous Solid
Dispersions formulation by Spray Drying (ASDs). During drug development, it is
crucial to quickly find the optimal formulation assuring fast progress to
clinical supplies and minimal formulation changes till commercialization.
ASD-HIPROS, the Hovione Intelligent PROprietary Screening methodology, is able
to rapidly screen for the best combination of polymers, drug loads, surfactants
and solvents by using an advanced computational tool followed by producing
scale-independent representative samples of the most promising formulations,
which are evaluated for performance and stability.
"ASD-HIPROS is a multiple-step screening service that was perfected in the last
15 years and is able to provide an accurate assessment of Spray Dried
Dispersion, in less than 2 months and requiring as little as 5-g of API,"
commented Dr. Filipe Gaspar, Hovione's Chief Technology Officer. "Our
accumulated experience and expertise in Spray Drying were used for the
development of this platform. It offers a rational formulation definition using
a combination of in silico computational modelling and high throughput
formulation testing, maximizing the chances of identifying a winning formulation
based on outputs obtained from Spray Drying prototypes."
"We offer a seamless experience, for our customers, and a secure path for their
drugs to clinical supplies and commercialization, thanks to our unmatched
experience, know-how and manufacturing capacity," stated Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux,
Hovione's Chief Operating Officer.
About Hovione
Hovione (http://www.hovione.com/) is an international company with over 60 years
of experience as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)
and is currently a fully integrated supplier offering services for drug
substance, drug product intermediate and drug product. With four FDA inspected
sites (http://www.hovione.com/hovione-worldwide) in the USA, China, Ireland and
Portugal and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New Jersey, USA,
the company provides branded pharmaceutical customers services for the
development and compliant manufacture (http://www.hovione.com/products-and-servi
ces/contract-manufacturing-services/particle-engineering) of innovative drugs
including highly potent compounds. For generic pharmaceutical customers, the
company offers niche API products. Hovione also provides proprietary product
development and licensing opportunities for drug products (http://www.hovione.co
m/products-and-services/contract-manufacturing-services/drug-product/drug-produc
t-development) . In the inhalation area, Hovione is the only independent company
offering a complete range of services. Please visit https://urldefense.proofpoin
t.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.hovione.com&d=CwMGaQ&c=TzEZu9LIcihmW37vx9Ah6w&r=jlWN
htCxjFoNT12zLB3kMpQVcv9GIuEoFTdgHbeJiNQ&m=NcHq5j_aBW8fZUhcW1PdKfd-tjmb6bxHfSVIIh
UQGNc&s=tta6kYbg1aPlJt33KTfW7VfTOgR7d6wuxtd3tGDunuc&e=
Contact
Isabel Pina | Director External Communications
ipina@hovione.com |Tel.: +351 21 982 9362
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/107469/4810204
OTS: Hovione
