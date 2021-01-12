PROS Appoints Sherry Lautenbach as Senior Vice President, Global B2B Sales

Reporting directly to Les Rechan , PROS Chief Operating Officer, Lautenbach brings to the role deep expertise in enterprise SaaS and software sales, and more than 25 years of experience achieving and exceeding sales and revenue objectives.

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that Sherry Lautenbach , a veteran technology sales leader, has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Global B2B Sales. Lautenbach will be responsible for driving enterprise adoption of PROS solutions and the PROS Platform as organizations seek to transform end-to-end selling experiences across traditional and digital channels to meet buyers’ increasing demands.

“Sherry is a proven sales leader with a record for accelerating growth, building key relationships, enabling high-performing enterprise software sales teams and achieving aggressive goals,” said Rechan. “We’re honored to welcome Sherry to PROS as we continue to drive market leadership in AI-powered solutions that help B2B companies optimize every shopping and selling experience.”

Prior to PROS, Lautenbach served as Senior Vice President for Cloud Sales at Oracle, where she drove the cloud agenda to the top 120 key accounts. Prior to Oracle, Lautenbach served in senior level roles for Nutanix and IBM. At IBM she was selected as a member of the IBM Senior Leadership Growth Transformation Team, responsible for driving strategy, execution and transformation success across the company.

“PROS has demonstrated strong market leadership across its solutions offerings,” said Lautenbach. “I look forward to working with the PROS team to continue driving growth while delivering a customer experience that helps companies accelerate and outperform in today’s digital marketplace.”

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

