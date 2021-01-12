 

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Debut Vegetarian Chick’n Vings

All-American burger and wings brand spices up its wing offerings with new menu item

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and seven other restaurant concepts, announces a new, vegetarian wing offering with a twist, “Chick’n Vings,” made with Quorn Vegetarian Meatless Wings.

“Some of the major themes in the food space coming out of 2020 were the heightened desire for comfort food and the need for inclusive, delicious options for all,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Our new Chick’n Vings answer this calling by allowing our world-famous wings to be accessible to a wider range of dietary preferences without sacrificing the taste. We anticipate our Chick’n Vings being an immediate hit with our customers, similarly to when we introduced a meatless burger option.”

The Chick’n Vings can be served plain or smothered in any of Buffalo’s Express’ 13 house-made, mouthwatering sauces including Scorchin’, Carolina Fire BBQ, Coconut Jerk, Honey Garlic, and Sweet Bourbon BBQ. The new offering will be available at all domestic Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations.

“We are thrilled to bring our wings to Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express fans across the country,” said Ben Sussna, Head of Marketing and Innovation at Quorn Foods. “Our wings are not only delicious, they are packed with protein and made via a sustainable manufacturing process that’s kind to our planet. Smothered in Buffalo’s Express’ iconic sauces, you won’t believe they are not chicken!”

All Quorn products, including the new Chick’n Vings, are vegetarian and sustainably produced using less land and water to produce than meat.

* Cross-Contamination & Allergen Notice: standard kitchen operations involve shared cooking and preparation areas where cross-contact with other foods and allergens may occur. Cross contaminants & allergens include, but are not limited to: milk, eggs, tree nuts, wheat, soybeans, beef, poultry, dairy, gluten, etc. Fatburger is not a certified vegetarian or vegan restaurant.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

