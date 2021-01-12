 

Conclusion of an Agreement in Principle With Respect to a Qualifying Transaction Between Orletto Capital II Inc. and Enerdro Inc.

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benoit Chotard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orletto Capital II Inc. (“Orletto”) (TSX-V “OLT.P”), a Capital Pool Company, is pleased to announce the conclusion of an agreement in principle with ENERDRO Inc. (“ENERDRO”) on January 6, 2021 for the realization of a qualifying transaction, as per Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

About ENERDRO

ENERDRO is a renewable energy group, focusing specifically on small-scale hydroelectric power generation in North America and Europe. ENERDRO acquires manages finances and maintains small hydroelectric power plants with capacity output in the range up to 25 MW.

Summary of the Terms of the Agreement in Principle

According to the terms of the agreement in principle, Orletto proposes to acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of ENERDRO by the issuance of common shares and, upon the closing of the acquisition, the shareholders of Orletto and ENERDRO will hold respectively 18,52% and 81,48% of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Orletto, calculated prior to any additional financing. The qualifying transaction is subject to various conditions such as its approval by the board of directors of Orletto and ENERDRO, the hiring of a brokerage firm and the completion of a concurrent private or public placement of a minimum of $3,000,000 and a maximum of $5,000,000. The qualifying transaction constitutes an arm’s length qualifying transaction and is not subject to shareholder approval. Furthermore, the Exchange has not considered the merits of the contemplated qualifying transaction. A more detailed press release will be subsequently published in order to provide additional details on the contemplated qualifying transaction. Consequently, trading in the common shares of Orletto will remain halted until the publication of a press release announcing that trading in the common shares is resumed.

Further Details Regarding ENERDRO

Based on the unaudited financial statements of ENERDRO for the year ended December 31st 2020, ENERDRO had total current assets of approximately $20,000, total current liabilities of approximately $80,000 and a shareholders’ equity of approximately $5,500,000. ENERDRO has generated $0 in revenue, a gross margin of $0 and a net loss of $150,000.

Buckell Trust which the fiduciary Dave B. Gagnon, 9029-6799 Québec Inc. owned by Daniel Charette and JURAFE Trust which the fiduciary Stéphane Dallaire respectively hold, directly or indirectly, 8,611,343 shares, 7,151,793 shares and 5,692,244 shares in the capital of ENERDRO, which represent an aggregate of 88,5% of the voting shares of ENERDRO. To the knowledge of Orletto and ENERDRO, no other person will beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all of the outstanding shares of Orletto after the completion of the proposed qualifying transaction.

