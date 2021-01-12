 

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sooner Insurance Company

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” of Sooner Insurance Company (Sooner) (Colchester, VT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Sooner’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), generally favorable loss reserve development and low underwriting leverage. Although Sooner has a significant loan to its ultimate parent, ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP], it is considered to have relatively low risk due to this affiliation, as well as the parent’s strong balance sheet and history of positive earnings.

Sooner’s operating performance has been consistently strong over the past 10 years, driven by solid underwriting profits, with most return metrics outperforming the industry composite and modest investment returns. The company’s loss experience has remained favorable for over a decade. This is due in part to strong risk management programs at ConocoPhillips, whose management views Sooner as a core element in its overall corporate risk management program.

The company’s business profile assessment reflects its position as the captive insurer for its ultimate parent. Sooner’s underwriting risks consist largely of providing property damage and excess liability coverage to ConocoPhillips and its subsidiaries, including joint ventures, worldwide.

With regard to its ERM, ConocoPhillips’ corporate insurance and health, safety and environmental groups have a culture of risk awareness and a framework to identify and manage various types of risks, such as periodic reviews of their potential loss exposures through a specialist in industrial risks, a process AM Best views as appropriate for its risk profile. The ratings also reflect the implicit support of ConocoPhillips and the critical role the captive plays in its ERM program.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

