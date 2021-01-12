 

JSC Farmak selects SoftGroup for serialization and aggregation

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftGroup AD, the best in class end-to-end traceability technology provider in the CEE region, today announced that JSC Farmak, one of the largest Pharmaceutical manufacturers in Ukraine, has selected SoftGroup SaTT solutions to help its modernization to comply with the Track and Trace regulations within the industry.

JSC Farmak is the most innovative company in the pharma industry in Ukraine, and it is the only pharmaceutical company included in the rating of "TOP 25 Innovative Companies of Ukraine".

JSC Farmak is the absolute leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market and the largest exporter of medicinal products since 2010. The 20 GMP-compliant production lines provide high-quality products, exported to more than 20 countries. The company has its substance manufacturing complex (API Production Division) operating in Shostka since 2015 with a planned annual capacity of 100 tons of API.

After equipping its packaging lines with machines, Farmak selected the full-stack SoftGroup SaTT Solution to optimize its capabilities and become fully compliant with  Track and Trace compliance by integration with the existing machines, serialization and aggregation hardware, centralized management system, and cloud services for connection with Global Track and Trace systems.

To learn more about SoftGroup SaTT solutions and see how SoftGroup provides pharmaceutical companies with outstanding flexibility and the possibility for customization while eliminating the uncertainty of high costs and time-extensive implementations, please visit https://www.softgroup.eu/ .

About SoftGroup

SoftGroup is a software company that provides end-to-end traceability technology to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. Our solutions cover all levels of the Track & Trace process, including aggregation processes in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

SoftGroup is a Certified Gateway Provider and Trusted partner of the European Medicine Verification Organization (EMVO) and Bulgarian Medicine Verification Organization (BgMVO) and a trusted partner of GS1 Healthcare. Additionally, the company got a partner of the Russian Track and Trace system (MDLP). It is one of the first recognized accredited solution providers and integrators of local manufacturers and foreign pharma companies.

SoftGroup is a recipient of several prestigious awards for quality and innovation in the CEE region, applying cutting-edge technologies to ensure its customers with the most agile solutions up to their serialization and aggregation needs.

 



