 

DGAP-News Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER begins restructuring in insolvency proceedings in self-administration due to Corona-related burdens

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.01.2021, 17:47  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER begins restructuring in insolvency proceedings in self-administration due to Corona-related burdens

12.01.2021 / 17:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release of Adler Modemärkte AG

Business operations shall be continued in their entirety

ADLER begins restructuring in insolvency proceedings in self-administration due to Corona-related burdens

Established business model provides a good basis for a return to profitable growth

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 12. January 2021 - The management board of Adler Modemärkte AG filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration pursuant to Section 270a of the German Insolvency Code with the local court of Aschaffenburg on 11 January 2021. The local court has consequently approved preliminary self-administration today. Within the scope of the preliminary self-administration, it is planned to continue the business operations of Adler Modemärkte AG in their entirety. For this purpose, the management board of the Company continues to have the power of administration and disposition. The application pursuant to Section 270a of the German Insolvency Code was filed in accordance with the stricter requirements for self-administration introduced by the German Act on the Further Development of the Restructuring and Insolvency Law (Sanierungs- und Insolvenzrechtsfortentwicklungsgesetz), which are in force since 1 January 2021.

The aim is to restructure the Company in the course of the proceedings by means of an insolvency plan. For its support with the upcoming measures, the management board appointed the lawyer Dr. Christian Gerloff, who is a proven expert for restructuring and insolvency cases in the textile retail sector, as general representative. The local court has appointed the lawyer Tobias Wahl, Anchor Rechtsanwälte, as preliminary custodian (Sachwalter).

Seite 1 von 4
Adler Modemaerkte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Adler oder Geier-Sturzflug?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER begins restructuring in insolvency proceedings in self-administration due to Corona-related burdens DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Insolvency Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER begins restructuring in insolvency proceedings in self-administration due to Corona-related burdens 12.01.2021 / 17:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces successful issuance of €600 million 1.625% perpetual notes and launched ...
DGAP-DD: METRO AG deutsch
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: SMT Scharf AG; Bieter: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen ...
Manz AG receives order from US manufacturer of electric vehicles for an assembly line for Li-ion ...
Manz AG erhält Auftrag von US-amerikanischem Hersteller von Elektrofahrzeugen für eine ...
DGAP-News: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG und Share Value Stiftung kündigen Übernahme- und ...
EQS-News: SoftwareONE acquires Optimum Consulting, a market-leading SAP cloud technology expert in the United ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:47 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER startet wegen Corona-bedingter Belastungen Sanierung im Insolvenzverfahren in Eigenverwaltung (deutsch)
17:47 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER startet wegen Corona-bedingter Belastungen Sanierung im Insolvenzverfahren in Eigenverwaltung
17:40 Uhr
Adler-Antrag auf Insolvenz in Eigenverwaltung stattgegeben
16:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Adler Modemärkte AG tritt in vorläufiges Eigenverwaltungsverfahren ein (deutsch)
16:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Adler Modemärkte AG enters into preliminary insolvency proceedings in self-administration
16:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Adler Modemärkte AG tritt in vorläufiges Eigenverwaltungsverfahren ein
08:46 Uhr
Original-Research: Adler Modemärkte AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Ausgesetzt
11.01.21
ROUNDUP 4: Im Modehandel rollt die Insolvenzwelle
11.01.21
ROUNDUP 3: Im Modehandel rollt die Insolvenzwelle
11.01.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Adler Modemärkte auf 'Reduce'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:35 Uhr
647
Adler oder Geier-Sturzflug?