Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Insolvency Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER begins restructuring in insolvency proceedings in self-administration due to Corona-related burdens 12.01.2021 / 17:47

Business operations shall be continued in their entirety

ADLER begins restructuring in insolvency proceedings in self-administration due to Corona-related burdens

Established business model provides a good basis for a return to profitable growth

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 12. January 2021 - The management board of Adler Modemärkte AG filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration pursuant to Section 270a of the German Insolvency Code with the local court of Aschaffenburg on 11 January 2021. The local court has consequently approved preliminary self-administration today. Within the scope of the preliminary self-administration, it is planned to continue the business operations of Adler Modemärkte AG in their entirety. For this purpose, the management board of the Company continues to have the power of administration and disposition. The application pursuant to Section 270a of the German Insolvency Code was filed in accordance with the stricter requirements for self-administration introduced by the German Act on the Further Development of the Restructuring and Insolvency Law (Sanierungs- und Insolvenzrechtsfortentwicklungsgesetz), which are in force since 1 January 2021.

The aim is to restructure the Company in the course of the proceedings by means of an insolvency plan. For its support with the upcoming measures, the management board appointed the lawyer Dr. Christian Gerloff, who is a proven expert for restructuring and insolvency cases in the textile retail sector, as general representative. The local court has appointed the lawyer Tobias Wahl, Anchor Rechtsanwälte, as preliminary custodian (Sachwalter).