 

Half-yearly Report on Verallia Liquidity Agreement

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2018-01 dated 2 July 2018 establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares, Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) hereby makes available to the public its H2 2020 half-yearly report regarding the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 and which came into force on 6 January 2020:

- Available means as of 31 December 2020:

  • 0 share
  • 3,379,679 euros

- Number of purchases completed during H2 2020: 7,517

- Number of sales completed during H2 2020: 7,172

- Volumes purchased during H2 2020: 531,514 shares for 13,300,592.43 euros

- Volumes sold during H2 2020: 532,764 shares for 13,340,909.97 euros

For the record:

- as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity agreement, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

  • 0 share
  • 2,500,000 euros

- as of 30 June 2020, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

  • 1,250 shares
  • 2,444,000 euros

- in accordance with the amendment to the liquidity agreement dated 9 November 2020, the means allocated to the liquidity agreement were increased to 3,400,000 euros.

About Verallia - Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions. The Group posted €2.6 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2019. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries.
Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA – ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small et CAC All-Tradable. For more information: www.verallia.com

