Half-yearly Report on Verallia Liquidity Agreement

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2018-01 dated 2 July 2018 establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares, Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) hereby makes available to the public its H2 2020 half-yearly report regarding the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 and which came into force on 6 January 2020:

0 share

3,379,679 euros

- Number of purchases completed during H2 2020: 7,517

- Number of sales completed during H2 2020: 7,172

- Volumes purchased during H2 2020: 531,514 shares for 13,300,592.43 euros

- Volumes sold during H2 2020: 532,764 shares for 13,340,909.97 euros

For the record:

- as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity agreement, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

0 share

2,500,000 euros

- as of 30 June 2020, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

1,250 shares

2,444,000 euros

- in accordance with the amendment to the liquidity agreement dated 9 November 2020, the means allocated to the liquidity agreement were increased to 3,400,000 euros.

