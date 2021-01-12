 

DGAP-News Centrotec SE: Delisting of CENTROTEC SE shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) will be effective as of January 15, 2021 (end of day)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.01.2021, 18:03  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Centrotec SE / Key word(s): Delisting
Centrotec SE: Delisting of CENTROTEC SE shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) will be effective as of January 15, 2021 (end of day)

12.01.2021 / 18:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Corporate News -

Brilon: Today, Tuesday the 12th of January 2021, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has informed CENTROTEC SE (ISIN DE0005407506), that the application of CENTROTEC SE for revocation of the listing of the shares of CENTROTEC SE for trading in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been approved and granted. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has ordered that this decision shall be executed without delay (sofortige Vollziehung). According to the stipulations of the stock exchange rules of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Börsenordnung) the revocation of the listing on the stock exchange will become effective as of January 15, 2021, end of day. After that date CENTROTEC shares can no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

CENTROTEC SE
CENTROTEC SE enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe's only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal/ photovoltaic systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.

Contact person

For further information, contact:
CENTROTEC SE
Carsten Vogt, Tel.: +49 (0)2961 96631-103
IR@centrotec.de




 

12.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Centrotec SE
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2961 96631-0
Fax: +49 (0)2961 96631-100
E-mail: ir@centrotec.de
Internet: www.centrotec.de
ISIN: DE0005407506
WKN: 540750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1160202

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1160202  12.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1160202&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCENTROTEC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Centrotec - Fundamentaldaten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Centrotec SE: Delisting of CENTROTEC SE shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) will be effective as of January 15, 2021 (end of day) DGAP-News: Centrotec SE / Key word(s): Delisting Centrotec SE: Delisting of CENTROTEC SE shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) will be effective as of January 15, 2021 (end of day) 12.01.2021 / 18:03 The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces successful issuance of €600 million 1.625% perpetual notes and launched ...
DGAP-DD: METRO AG deutsch
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: SMT Scharf AG; Bieter: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen ...
Manz AG receives order from US manufacturer of electric vehicles for an assembly line for Li-ion ...
Manz AG erhält Auftrag von US-amerikanischem Hersteller von Elektrofahrzeugen für eine ...
DGAP-News: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG und Share Value Stiftung kündigen Übernahme- und ...
EQS-News: SoftwareONE acquires Optimum Consulting, a market-leading SAP cloud technology expert in the United ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Centrotec SE: Delisting der CENTROTEC SE-Aktien von der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse erfolgt mit Ablauf des 15. Januar 2021 (deutsch)
18:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Centrotec SE: Delisting der CENTROTEC SE-Aktien von der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse erfolgt mit Ablauf des 15. Januar 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17:48 Uhr
5.009
Centrotec - Fundamentaldaten