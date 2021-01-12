 

Customers Bank Opens PPP Loan Application Portal; Will Also Provide White Label Turnkey Solution for Other Lenders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

Customers Bank (NYSE: CUBI), one of the nation’s top Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Lenders in 2020, began late yesterday to take applications for the new round of government-guaranteed loans designed to help small business maintain employment with wages and health benefits. The bank participated in more than 100,000 PPP loans totaling over $5 billion in the first rounds of PPP and believes it will participate in tens of thousands of additional PPP loans in 2021.

Customers Bank, known for being tech savvy and taking a digital-first approach to banking, has built a platform that integrates loan origination, funding, servicing and forgiveness – a dynamic end-to-end system available to individual commercial clients nationwide, and other lenders. Best of all, the platform incorporates the expertise and personal attention of career bankers as needed.

“We are delighted to announce that our website for PPP loan applications is open for business,” said Chairman Jay Sidhu. “We are one of the first banks to start taking loans. Our entire bank is working together with our FinTech partners to bring PPP loans to tens of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses across America as quickly as possible.” The application and links to more information can be found on the bank’s homepage at www.customersbank.com.

Many banks offered PPP loans to their clients following the adoption of the CARES Act in the early days of the COVID pandemic, but it soon became apparent that many truly small businesses, sole proprietors, “gig economy” and other hard working entrepreneurs do not have a traditional banking relationship with a government chartered, fully-regulated financial institution. Into this gap stepped the fintechs – companies with keen technology skills and a strong online marketing presence. These companies were well-positioned to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs with a user-friendly online loan application process. The fintechs were less able, however, to handle all of the intricacies of underwriting a government guaranteed loan – and did not have the access to the capital required for funding. Customers Bank Vice Chair Sam Sidhu engineered a hybrid bank-fintech partnership that pioneered a scalable model to serve small businesses nationwide.

PPP provided “an opportunity for us to build more of a national presence and a national brand among small businesses and to acquire longer-term customers,” explained Sam Sidhu. ‘We’ve had a lot of sole proprietors; a lot of sub-five-employee companies. Using what we learned in the first PPP rounds we have rolled out an even stronger program.”

Jay Sidhu describes it as a patriotic obligation, “We see it to be our duty to mobilize for the benefit of all small businesses in America who are struggling due to the pandemic. We invite all businesses across America to reach out to us if they are having any difficulties in getting to the SBA for their PPP loans.”

Customers Bank is so confident in it’s abilities it launched a “white label” program to offer an end-to-end, turnkey PPP solution to banks, credit unions, community development financial institutions, other lenders, and membership organizations such as chambers of commerce. Already several major lenders including a “top five” bank, a $50 billion bank, and a nationally known fintech have become partners in this effort using the Customers Bank platform to deliver PPP loans to tens of thousands of borrowers.

“It’s simple and plug-and-play,” explained Sam Sidhu. “There’s no technology integration. There will be a landing page branded with the bank’s logo through which clients will enter the application workflow we’ve built with our partners. The customer will not know it isn’t their bank until late in the process.” Banks partnering with Customers Bank will retain their clients; Customers Bank will not solicit the borrowers for other financial services. More information on the “white label” program can be found here.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.8 billion at September 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information can be found on the company’s website, www.customersbank.com.

Customers Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Customers Bank Opens PPP Loan Application Portal; Will Also Provide White Label Turnkey Solution for Other Lenders Customers Bank (NYSE: CUBI), one of the nation’s top Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Lenders in 2020, began late yesterday to take applications for the new round of government-guaranteed loans designed to help small business maintain employment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Customers Bancorp Announces Successful Completion of BankMobile Divestiture
29.12.20
Customers Bancorp Listed in Kiplinger’s 6 Best Financial Stocks to Buy in 2021
28.12.20
Customers Bank Wins Prestigious Global Everbridge Critical Event Management Impact Award
22.12.20
Customers Bancorp Provides Additional Information About BankMobile Divestiture