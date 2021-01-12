IBA Press Release – Share buyback

Immediate Release – January 12th, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 12th, 2021 - Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA) announced today the launch of a share buyback program, effective as of January 13th, 2021, in application of article 7:215 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

By a decision of the Board of Directors of December 18th, 2020, taken pursuant to the authorization given by the EGM of March 10th 2020, IBA launched a program to buy back own shares through a market intermediary under the terms of a discretionary mandate. This program covers a maximum of 357.000 ordinary shares and, depending on market conditions, should be executed at the latest by May 31st, 2021. Its objective is to cover the company’s obligation of shares delivery as part of a long-term incentive plan granted to certain employees in the form of stock options.



IBA will continuously monitor its current and future obligations under its incentive plans in order to maintain an adequate level of treasury shares.