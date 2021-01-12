Half-year report on the liquidity contract between Safe Orthopaedics and Louis Capital Markets

Under the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings as of December 31 st , 2020:

Eragny-sur-Oise, France, January 12th, 2021 - 18h00 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, is today releasing its half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Louis Capital Markets.

584 shares

-35,87 euros

During the first half of 2020, the following have been negotiated:





PURCHASE 4,582 shares 1,803.84 euros 513 transactions SALE 5,010 shares 1,947.17 euros 503 transactions





For the prior period (June 30th, 2020), the corresponding figures were:

1 012 shares

364,57 euros

As of March 18, 2019 (implementation of the new liquidity contract), the followings were made available:

74 738 shares

7 561,33 euros

Following the acquisition of Louis Capital Market|Midcap Partners by the group TPICAP Plc, the liquidity contract previously owned by Louis Capital Markets UK, LLP has been automatically transferred on 31/12/2020 to TP ICAP (EUROPE), the French entity of the group TPICAP, authorized and regulated by the French Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).



The detail of day-to-day activities is as follows:

Purchase Sale ALSAF FP Trading volume Number of shares Cash (EUR) Trading volume Number of shares Cash (EUR) Total 513 4 582 1 803,84 503 5 010 1 947,17 20200701 4 59 29,32 1 1 0,50 20200702 3 38 18,60 6 101 51,73 20200703 5 75 36,77 5 60 31,07 20200706 1 1 0,52 9 158 82,22 20200707 4 71 35,64 5 62 32,71 20200708 4 57 28,40 2 21 10,75 20200709 4 56 27,30 1 1 0,49 20200710 5 65 30,90 1 1 0,48 20200713 2 14 6,45 5 71 33,60 20200714 3 35 16,15 4 56 26,75 20200715 4 55 25,63 1 1 0,48 20200716 2 15 6,90 4 56 26,41 20200717 1 1 0,48 5 67 32,33 20200720 5 75 35,28 2 12 5,82 20200721 3 38 18,30 1 1 0,49 20200722 1 1 0,49 6 119 59,14 20200723 5 58 28,61 2 21 10,67 20200724 4 32 15,39 1 1 0,49 20200727 3 22 10,49 11 202 105,98 20200728 4 51 24,87 5 57 28,71 20200729 4 51 24,84 2 2 1,00 20200730 4 46 22,17 4 50 24,93 20200731 4 39 18,42 1 1 0,47 20200803 3 24 11,50 2 21 10,29 20200804 4 18 8,48 4 56 27,10 20200805 5 22 10,26 2 21 10,11 20200806 2 4 1,88 2 221 103,02 20200807 4 25 11,59 2 19 9,01 20200810 5 21 9,67 3 30 14,25 20200811 1 1 0,69 11 145 100,76 20200812 8 57 28,86 2 15 7,95 20200813 7 48 22,87 1 1 0,49 20200814 5 32 14,45 6 78 36,63 20200817 5 37 17,21 2 16 7,65 20200818 4 24 10,95 3 21 9,87 20200819 4 24 10,78 2 9 4,14 20200820 6 41 17,55 1 1 0,45 20200821 4 22 9,22 1 1 0,43 20200824 1 1 0,43 4 44 18,81 20200825 2 5 2,07 2 14 5,88 20200826 3 19 7,84 3 22 9,30 20200827 4 24 9,88 3 22 9,35 20200828 2 10 4,09 4 41 17,23 20200831 4 27 11,03 2 9 3,76 20200901 6 46 17,69 1 1 0,39 20200902 4 23 8,62 1 1 0,38 20200903 1 1 0,38 4 44 16,77 20200904 1 1 0,38 3 22 8,35 20200907 5 38 13,90 5 56 21,47 20200908 3 23 8,61 6 67 26,80 20200909 5 45 16,75 4 36 14,04 20200910 3 26 9,47 6 60 22,71 20200911 4 35 13,11 1 1 0,38 20200914 4 32 11,85 4 36 13,86 20200915 4 32 11,84 1 1 0,37 20200916 1 1 0,37 4 39 14,56 20200917 3 27 10,04 1 1 0,37 20200918 3 21 7,78 1 1 0,38 20200921 4 30 10,94 4 40 15,20 20200922 3 25 8,88 4 39 14,39 20200923 4 32 11,52 3 20 7,39 20200924 4 32 11,37 4 39 14,31 20200925 4 34 11,90 2 8 2,87 20200928 2 9 3,18 6 72 26,55 20200929 4 36 12,65 5 48 18,14 20200930 3 25 8,97 2 10 3,69 20201001 1 1 0,35 2 10 3,55 20201002 6 63 21,69 1 1 0,35 20201005 5 50 16,52 11 125 45,09 20201006 10 92 37,69 5 50 22,08 20201007 3 25 9,55 6 71 28,12 20201008 5 52 20,68 1 1 0,40 20201009 11 100 35,72 1 1 0,36 20201012 7 53 18,56 1 1 0,36 20201013 1 1 0,35 3 31 10,80 20201014 1 1 0,34 1 1 0,34 20201015 4 29 9,77 1 1 0,34 20201016 2 10 3,36 1 1 0,34 20201019 2 10 3,34 3 32 10,89 20201020 6 42 13,84 1 1 0,33 20201021 5 33 10,38 4 53 17,23 20201022 5 37 11,35 1 1 0,32 20201023 7 45 13,31 2 4 1,23 20201026 11 62 17,45 4 54 16,54 20201027 9 49 12,47 2 21 5,66 20201028 10 58 13,41 1 1 0,24 20201029 7 35 7,37 2 21 4,60 20201030 5 25 5,13 10 161 35,23 20201102 1 1 0,23 9 134 30,66 20201103 2 15 3,47 7 90 21,59 20201104 4 47 11,26 5 53 13,10 20201105 10 119 27,56 4 41 10,20 20201106 1 1 0,25 11 135 33,90 20201109 5 66 16,25 4 33 8,59 20201110 5 62 15,00 2 12 3,00 20201111 3 29 6,97 2 15 3,69 20201112 2 19 4,57 4 39 9,64 20201113 2 20 4,83 2 15 3,69 20201116 1 1 0,25 9 94 24,39 20201117 3 32 8,28 5 37 10,01 20201118 6 77 19,84 2 11 2,96 20201119 3 30 7,55 1 1 0,25 20201120 4 43 10,59 4 38 9,75 20201123 1 1 0,26 4 39 10,14 20201124 2 20 5,03 3 30 7,74 20201125 3 32 7,97 3 30 7,72 20201126 3 27 6,72 4 41 10,57 20201127 1 1 0,25 4 33 8,39 20201130 2 21 5,29 2 13 3,34 20201201 1 1 0,26 11 101 27,90 20201202 1 1 0,29 4 25 7,13 20201203 4 53 14,42 5 29 8,67 20201204 3 34 9,24 2 10 2,80 20201207 4 51 13,61 4 27 7,54 20201208 4 55 14,82 4 31 8,62 20201209 5 66 17,37 1 1 0,27 20201210 5 65 16,94 3 24 6,46 20201211 1 1 0,27 1 1 0,27 20201214 1 1 0,27 7 81 21,61 20201215 4 52 13,61 11 103 28,68 20201216 4 58 15,18 9 77 21,66 20201217 1 1 0,28 11 85 24,37 20201218 5 81 22,10 6 40 11,43 20201221 4 58 15,33 11 77 21,63 20201222 1 1 0,35 11 63 22,21 20201223 1 1 0,90 11 44 39,60 20201224 11 74 75,07 6 11 12,20 20201225 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20201228 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20201229 10 136 89,82 0 0 0,00 20201230 9 119 63,52 11 31 18,72 20201231 10 121 81,71 1 1 0,69

Next financial release:

Annual 2020 results, January 14th, 2021 (post-market)

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal fractures treatments. The company develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time for the surgeon. These technologies enable minimally invasive approach, reducing the risk of cross contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient with a positive impact on hospitalization durations and costs. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM PS are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has its headquarters close to Paris (95610 Eragny-sur-Oise - France) has subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, United States and in the Lyon area where the manufacturing company is located. The Group employs around 150 employees.

For more information : www.SafeOrthopaedics.com





Contacts

Safe Orthopaedics

François-Henri Reynaud

Chief Financial Officer

Tél. : +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00

investors@safeorthopaedics.com

Press Relations

Ulysse Communication

Pierre-Louis Germain / +33 (0)6 64 79 97 61 / plgermain@ulysse-communication.com

Bruno Arabian / +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 / barabian@ulysse-communication.com

