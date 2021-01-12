 

Half-year report on the liquidity contract between Safe Orthopaedics and Louis Capital Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 18:00  |  25   |   |   

Eragny-sur-Oise, France, January 12th, 2021 - 18h00 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, is today releasing its half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Louis Capital Markets.

Under the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings as of December 31st, 2020:

  • 584 shares
  • -35,87 euros

During the first half of 2020, the following have been negotiated:


PURCHASE 4,582 shares 1,803.84 euros 513 transactions
SALE 5,010 shares 1,947.17 euros 503 transactions

 

For the prior period (June 30th, 2020), the corresponding figures were:

  • 1 012 shares
  • 364,57 euros

As of March 18, 2019 (implementation of the new liquidity contract), the followings were made available:

  • 74 738 shares
  • 7 561,33 euros

Following the acquisition of Louis Capital Market|Midcap Partners by the group TPICAP Plc, the liquidity contract previously owned by Louis Capital Markets UK, LLP has been automatically transferred on 31/12/2020 to TP ICAP (EUROPE), the French entity of the group TPICAP, authorized and regulated by the French Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The detail of day-to-day activities is as follows:

  Purchase Sale
ALSAF FP Trading volume Number of shares Cash (EUR) Trading volume Number of shares Cash (EUR)
Total 513 4 582 1 803,84 503 5 010 1 947,17
20200701 4 59 29,32 1 1 0,50
20200702 3 38 18,60 6 101 51,73
20200703 5 75 36,77 5 60 31,07
20200706 1 1 0,52 9 158 82,22
20200707 4 71 35,64 5 62 32,71
20200708 4 57 28,40 2 21 10,75
20200709 4 56 27,30 1 1 0,49
20200710 5 65 30,90 1 1 0,48
20200713 2 14 6,45 5 71 33,60
20200714 3 35 16,15 4 56 26,75
20200715 4 55 25,63 1 1 0,48
20200716 2 15 6,90 4 56 26,41
20200717 1 1 0,48 5 67 32,33
20200720 5 75 35,28 2 12 5,82
20200721 3 38 18,30 1 1 0,49
20200722 1 1 0,49 6 119 59,14
20200723 5 58 28,61 2 21 10,67
20200724 4 32 15,39 1 1 0,49
20200727 3 22 10,49 11 202 105,98
20200728 4 51 24,87 5 57 28,71
20200729 4 51 24,84 2 2 1,00
20200730 4 46 22,17 4 50 24,93
20200731 4 39 18,42 1 1 0,47
20200803 3 24 11,50 2 21 10,29
20200804 4 18 8,48 4 56 27,10
20200805 5 22 10,26 2 21 10,11
20200806 2 4 1,88 2 221 103,02
20200807 4 25 11,59 2 19 9,01
20200810 5 21 9,67 3 30 14,25
20200811 1 1 0,69 11 145 100,76
20200812 8 57 28,86 2 15 7,95
20200813 7 48 22,87 1 1 0,49
20200814 5 32 14,45 6 78 36,63
20200817 5 37 17,21 2 16 7,65
20200818 4 24 10,95 3 21 9,87
20200819 4 24 10,78 2 9 4,14
20200820 6 41 17,55 1 1 0,45
20200821 4 22 9,22 1 1 0,43
20200824 1 1 0,43 4 44 18,81
20200825 2 5 2,07 2 14 5,88
20200826 3 19 7,84 3 22 9,30
20200827 4 24 9,88 3 22 9,35
20200828 2 10 4,09 4 41 17,23
20200831 4 27 11,03 2 9 3,76
20200901 6 46 17,69 1 1 0,39
20200902 4 23 8,62 1 1 0,38
20200903 1 1 0,38 4 44 16,77
20200904 1 1 0,38 3 22 8,35
20200907 5 38 13,90 5 56 21,47
20200908 3 23 8,61 6 67 26,80
20200909 5 45 16,75 4 36 14,04
20200910 3 26 9,47 6 60 22,71
20200911 4 35 13,11 1 1 0,38
20200914 4 32 11,85 4 36 13,86
20200915 4 32 11,84 1 1 0,37
20200916 1 1 0,37 4 39 14,56
20200917 3 27 10,04 1 1 0,37
20200918 3 21 7,78 1 1 0,38
20200921 4 30 10,94 4 40 15,20
20200922 3 25 8,88 4 39 14,39
20200923 4 32 11,52 3 20 7,39
20200924 4 32 11,37 4 39 14,31
20200925 4 34 11,90 2 8 2,87
20200928 2 9 3,18 6 72 26,55
20200929 4 36 12,65 5 48 18,14
20200930 3 25 8,97 2 10 3,69
20201001 1 1 0,35 2 10 3,55
20201002 6 63 21,69 1 1 0,35
20201005 5 50 16,52 11 125 45,09
20201006 10 92 37,69 5 50 22,08
20201007 3 25 9,55 6 71 28,12
20201008 5 52 20,68 1 1 0,40
20201009 11 100 35,72 1 1 0,36
20201012 7 53 18,56 1 1 0,36
20201013 1 1 0,35 3 31 10,80
20201014 1 1 0,34 1 1 0,34
20201015 4 29 9,77 1 1 0,34
20201016 2 10 3,36 1 1 0,34
20201019 2 10 3,34 3 32 10,89
20201020 6 42 13,84 1 1 0,33
20201021 5 33 10,38 4 53 17,23
20201022 5 37 11,35 1 1 0,32
20201023 7 45 13,31 2 4 1,23
20201026 11 62 17,45 4 54 16,54
20201027 9 49 12,47 2 21 5,66
20201028 10 58 13,41 1 1 0,24
20201029 7 35 7,37 2 21 4,60
20201030 5 25 5,13 10 161 35,23
20201102 1 1 0,23 9 134 30,66
20201103 2 15 3,47 7 90 21,59
20201104 4 47 11,26 5 53 13,10
20201105 10 119 27,56 4 41 10,20
20201106 1 1 0,25 11 135 33,90
20201109 5 66 16,25 4 33 8,59
20201110 5 62 15,00 2 12 3,00
20201111 3 29 6,97 2 15 3,69
20201112 2 19 4,57 4 39 9,64
20201113 2 20 4,83 2 15 3,69
20201116 1 1 0,25 9 94 24,39
20201117 3 32 8,28 5 37 10,01
20201118 6 77 19,84 2 11 2,96
20201119 3 30 7,55 1 1 0,25
20201120 4 43 10,59 4 38 9,75
20201123 1 1 0,26 4 39 10,14
20201124 2 20 5,03 3 30 7,74
20201125 3 32 7,97 3 30 7,72
20201126 3 27 6,72 4 41 10,57
20201127 1 1 0,25 4 33 8,39
20201130 2 21 5,29 2 13 3,34
20201201 1 1 0,26 11 101 27,90
20201202 1 1 0,29 4 25 7,13
20201203 4 53 14,42 5 29 8,67
20201204 3 34 9,24 2 10 2,80
20201207 4 51 13,61 4 27 7,54
20201208 4 55 14,82 4 31 8,62
20201209 5 66 17,37 1 1 0,27
20201210 5 65 16,94 3 24 6,46
20201211 1 1 0,27 1 1 0,27
20201214 1 1 0,27 7 81 21,61
20201215 4 52 13,61 11 103 28,68
20201216 4 58 15,18 9 77 21,66
20201217 1 1 0,28 11 85 24,37
20201218 5 81 22,10 6 40 11,43
20201221 4 58 15,33 11 77 21,63
20201222 1 1 0,35 11 63 22,21
20201223 1 1 0,90 11 44 39,60
20201224 11 74 75,07 6 11 12,20
20201225 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00
20201228 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00
20201229 10 136 89,82 0 0 0,00
20201230 9 119 63,52 11 31 18,72
20201231 10 121 81,71 1 1 0,69

  

Next financial release:

Annual 2020 results, January 14th, 2021 (post-market)

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal fractures treatments. The company develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time for the surgeon. These technologies enable minimally invasive approach, reducing the risk of cross contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient with a positive impact on hospitalization durations and costs. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM PS are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has its headquarters close to Paris (95610 Eragny-sur-Oise - France) has subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, United States and in the Lyon area where the manufacturing company is located. The Group employs around 150 employees.

For more information : www.SafeOrthopaedics.com



Contacts 

Safe Orthopaedics                                                                                                                 
François-Henri Reynaud                                                             
Chief Financial Officer                  
Tél. : +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00                                        
investors@safeorthopaedics.com              

Press Relations
Ulysse Communication
Pierre-Louis Germain / +33 (0)6 64 79 97 61 / plgermain@ulysse-communication.com
Bruno Arabian / +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 / barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Attachment


Safe Orthopaedics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Half-year report on the liquidity contract between Safe Orthopaedics and Louis Capital Markets Eragny-sur-Oise, France, January 12th, 2021 - 18h00 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Safe Orthopaedics Launches SORA, The Virtual Operating Room Assistant For Spine Surgery
24.12.20
First drawing of a tranche of OCEANE from the bond financing line announced on December 17, 2020
17.12.20
Financing agreement of a total par value of €8.4 million and subvention of €800 000 received as part of the Recovery plan and the « Industrial Investment Support to the Territories » Program