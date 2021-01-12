 

Sodexo Ordinary Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of January 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 18:25  |  14   |   |   

Paris, January 12, 2021 – In the context of the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in order to protect all shareholders, guests and organizers, the Sodexo Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Ordinary form and chaired by Sophie Bellon, behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

Quorum was established at 83.8%, and 1943 shareholders were represented or voted by correspondence.

All the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

  • The renewal of Director mandates for 3-years each of Sophie Bellon, Nathalie Bellon-Szabo and Françoise Brougher. With the full confidence of the Board of Directors, Sophie Bellon is reappointed as Chairwoman of the Board;
  • The nomination of Federico J. González Tejera as Director for a 3-year mandate;
  • The approval of the compensation paid or awarded for Fiscal 2020 to Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer, and Directors; and
  • The approval of the compensation policy for Fiscal 2021 for Directors, the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer.

During the meeting, Sophie Bellon, on behalf of the Board, warmly thanked Soumitra Dutta who expressed his desire not to stand for reelection as a Director, a role he had held since 2015, and in which he greatly contributed to the discussions of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee.

The Sodexo Board still comprises 12 Directors including two employee representatives. Seven Directors are considered independent. The Board continues to be gender balanced with seven female Directors and five male Directors and with representation from four different nationalities (including employee representatives).

To protect the balance sheet given the severity of the Covid-19 downturn in activity, and the uncertainty as to the timing of recovery, and in solidarity with the teams, the Board had decided not to propose a dividend for Fiscal 2020 even if the Underlying net profit was positive.

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live and is available in French and in English on www.sodexo.com.

Although the Shareholders’ Meeting was held behind closed doors, shareholders were invited to actively participate by asking questions before and during this event.

The detailed results of the votes will be available on Sodexo’s website in the section “Finance – Shareholders – Shareholders’ meeting”.

 

 

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11 billion euro in market capitalization (as at January 11, 2021)

Contacts

Media Investor Relations
Mathieu Scaravetti
Tél : +33 6 28 62 21 91
mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com
 Virginia Jeanson
Té. : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com                                       

Attachment


Sodexo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sodexo Ordinary Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of January 12, 2021 Paris, January 12, 2021 – In the context of the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in order to protect all shareholders, guests and organizers, the Sodexo Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Centerplate Prepares Team-Inspired Menu Items for 2021 College Football Playoff Championship
08.01.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx vollendet starken Jahresauftakt
08.01.21
Sodexo: Q1 Fiscal 2021 revenues in line with guidance, H1 UOP margin assumption upgraded
05.01.21
Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on December 31, 2020
05.01.21
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Extends for 10+ Years with Centerplate
22.12.20
Sodexo - January 12, 2021 Annual Ordinary Shareholders meeting - Conditions for participating in the meeting and for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents
15.12.20
Sodexo: January 12, 2021 Annual Ordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held behind closed doors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
1
Sodexo funktioniert