 

Air Canada Receives APEX’s Diamond Status Certification For Its CleanCare+ Biosafety Program in Response to COVID-19

  • Only airline in Canada and one of the first in the world to attain the highest possible ranking in recognition of the airline’s health and safety measures

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today was certified as a global champion for its commitment to the health and safety of customers and employees as it received the Diamond certification from the APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying. This recognizes the numerous initiatives Air Canada has taken since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Air Canada CleanCare+ program, a suite of biosafety measures the airline continues to refine and enhance with best practices from around the world.

Air Canada is one of the first airlines in the world, and the only airline in Canada, to receive the Diamond accreditation, the highest possible level from Airline Passenger Experience Association based on the evaluation of a 66-point checklist. The Diamond certification means that Air Canada has been recognized for reaching hospital grade levels of biosecurity, measures that have been implemented since very early on during the pandemic.

“Considerable efforts have been made to ensure the safety of our employees and customers. From the outset, we implemented a crisis management committee, still in place today, that oversees the effective functioning of all our existing health protocols. Air Canada has been a leader in introducing new science-based measures in response to COVID-19, such as introducing at the very beginning of the pandemic, its comprehensive biosafety program, Air Canada CleanCare+. We reimagined everything from the check-in process, baggage handling, in-flight services, mandatory face-coverings, pre-flight temperature and expanded grooming procedures,” said Samuel Elfassy, Vice President Safety at Air Canada.

“The rating from APEX reaffirms that Air Canada has one of the best biosafety programs in the airline industry establishing the highest standard of hygiene, cleanliness and attention to public health guidelines. It validates the tremendous work done by teams across the Air Canada family to quickly adapt and redefine every aspect of our operations to ensure that the health and safety of our customers and employees was always the top priority,” said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

