Air Canada Receives APEX’s Diamond Status Certification For Its CleanCare+ Biosafety Program in Response to COVID-19

Only airline in Canada and one of the first in the world to attain the highest possible ranking in recognition of the airline’s health and safety measures

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today was certified as a global champion for its commitment to the health and safety of customers and employees as it received the Diamond certification from the APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying. This recognizes the numerous initiatives Air Canada has taken since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Air Canada CleanCare+ program, a suite of biosafety measures the airline continues to refine and enhance with best practices from around the world.



Air Canada is one of the first airlines in the world, and the only airline in Canada, to receive the Diamond accreditation, the highest possible level from Airline Passenger Experience Association based on the evaluation of a 66-point checklist. The Diamond certification means that Air Canada has been recognized for reaching hospital grade levels of biosecurity, measures that have been implemented since very early on during the pandemic.