NVIDIA Ampere Architecture Powers Record 70+ New GeForce RTX Laptops
GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs Offer Up to 2x Efficiency, 3rd Gen Max-Q Technology, Start at $999
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era of laptops begins today featuring the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, with the launch of 70+ models powered by GeForce RTX 30 Series
Laptop GPUs.
These next-gen laptops, which start at $999, increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, accelerate performance dramatically and introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
The new RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 and other top titles, and enable content creators to produce incredible work using hundreds of GPU-accelerated apps.
“After taking the desktop market by storm, our NVIDIA Ampere architecture is now powering the world’s fastest laptops,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president and general manager of GeForce OEM at NVIDIA. “Nowhere does power efficiency matter more than in gaming laptops, a market that’s grown 7x in the past seven years. These new thin and light systems are based on our Max-Q technologies, where every aspect — CPU, GPU, software, PCB design, power delivery, thermals — is optimized for power and performance.”
Global availability starts later this month with GeForce RTX gaming and creator laptops featuring GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPUs, followed by laptops with the GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.
- GeForce RTX 3060 delivers 90 frames per second on the latest games with ultra settings at 1080p. RTX 3060 laptops start at $999 and are faster than laptops featuring NVIDIA’s previous flagship GPU, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, which typically sell for $2,500.
- GeForce RTX 3070 is a 1440p gaming beast, delivering 90 frames per second with ultra settings at 1440p. RTX 3070 laptops start at $1,299 and are 50 percent faster than those equipped with the RTX 2070.
-
GeForce RTX 3080 is NVIDIA’s new flagship laptop GPU. With up to 16GB of G6 memory, it powers the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators. It delivers 100+ frames per
second with ultra settings at 1440p. Systems featuring the RTX 3080 start at $1,999.
0 Kommentare