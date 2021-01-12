Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $66M Sale on Behalf of The Crotts Group

“Located in the highly sought-after submarket of Mount Pleasant, Harbor Pointe offers residents convenient access to walkable retail and dining, as well as Charleston’s major economic drivers,” McCarley said.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has arranged the $65.5 million sale of Harbor Pointe, a 344-unit apartment community located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, within the Charleston metropolitan area. Jordan McCarley, Tai Cohen and Marc Robinson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, The Crotts Group out of Atlanta, in the transaction. Audubon acquired the property.

Harbor Pointe’s location in Mount Pleasant provides direct access to over 98,000 jobs and the Charleston Peninsula. Built in 1987, Harbor Pointe offers an opportunity to infuse the 32-acre property with capital to push rents over $300 per unit and establish market presence in a top southeast location presenting high barriers to entry and untapped future potential.

