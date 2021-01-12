Cinemark to Celebrate Everyone’s Favorite Cinematic Snack with Popcorn Fest from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. , one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, will celebrate National Popcorn Day with its first-ever, week-long Cinemark Popcorn Fest, honoring everyone’s favorite cinematic snack with savings popping up at its theatres. From Monday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 24 , guests can crunch away with delicious deals and the chance to win free popcorn for an entire year. For all information on Cinemark Popcorn Fest, visit Cinemark.com/popcorn .

“At Cinemark, one day is simply not enough to celebrate everyone’s favorite moviegoing snack, and we are thrilled to be dedicating an entire week to the warm, buttery treat,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing officer. “It is hard to think of a more epic duo than freshly popped popcorn and the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen. Guests can devour discounts on popcorn throughout the entire week and will savor the chance to win free popcorn for the whole year, only at Cinemark.”

Cinemark Popcorn Fest

Throughout Cinemark Popcorn Fest, guests will receive $2 off any size popcorn at all open Cinemark locations currently serving concessions. To top off the celebration and commemorate the start of 2021, a lucky 21 Cinemark moviegoers will win free popcorn for a year. Those craving this golden opportunity can play a game at Cinemark.com/popcorn once a day from Monday, Jan. 18 through Wednesday, Jan. 20, for their chance to instantly win.

Guests extra passionate about popcorn can keep the snacking going at home with Cinemark Pack-a-Pop to-go popcorn, available at all Cinemark theatres. The equivalent of three large popcorns for just $10, Pack-a-Pop is the perfect snack to have on-hand for when that buttery craving hits. Of course, Cinemark Movie Club Members can save an extra 20 percent on these deals.

Golden Snack for the Silver Screen

There is nothing better than enjoying warm, freshly popped popcorn while getting immersed in the action of a film on the big screen. Moviegoers can snack away during National Popcorn Fest while taking in new blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World and Monster Hunter or Comeback Classics including Anchorman, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Selma, Kung Fu Panda, Legally Blonde and more. Moviegoers looking to stay within their trusted group can book a Private Watch Party to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice for just $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new movies. For the full list of available films and to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com.