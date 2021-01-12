 

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Informations capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 18:37  |  57   |   |   

Charenton-le-Pont, January 12, 2021

Update on the formalization of the agreement in principle on the amendment of the Scotch Whisky supply contract

Update on the proposed Capital Increase

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces today that after lengthy discussions, an agreement has finally been formalized between the Company and its main bulk supplier of Scotch Whisky and that the parties have signed the amended contract today, after prior authorization by the Board of Directors.

The main effect of this new contract is to reset the Group's minimum annual volume purchase commitments compared with those provided for in 2021 and subsequent years under the terms of the previous contract. To date, these purchase commitments represent virtually all of the Group's Scotch Whisky supply requirements for its William Peel and Sir Pitterson brands.

In addition to the minimum contractual purchase commitments it provides for, this new contract also includes a “rediscussion” clause between the parties in the event that certain important, external and unforeseeable events affect the Group's ability to meet these volume commitments.

As a result of this formalization, the launch of the proposed capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights, which was the subject of a press release on 22 December 2020, for a maximum aggregate amount (including issue premium) of approximately €105.3 million, via the issue of a maximum amount of approximately 70.2 million new ordinary shares to be subscribed for in cash and/or by offsetting receivables, for a unit subscription price of 1.50 euros (the "Capital Increase"), subject in particular to the formalization of the aforementioned agreement, is expected to take place in the coming days.

The launch of the Capital Increase remains, however, subject to the delivery by the Autorité des marchés financiers of its approval of the prospectus relating to the operation.

Moreover, in accordance with the terms of the refinancing agreement entered into on 20 December 2019 between the Company and COFEPP, as revised by amendments, payment by COFEPP of the current account advance of approximately €7 million should take place in the coming days, and at the latest before the opening of the subscription period for the Capital Increase. In accordance with the aforementioned agreement, this amount will either be capitalized within the scope of guarantee of the Capital Increase (up to 75%) granted by COFEPP, or reimbursed by MBWS thanks to the proceeds of the cash subscriptions of the other shareholders.

Seite 1 von 2
Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Informations capital increase Charenton-le-Pont, January 12, 2021 Update on the formalization of the agreement in principle on the amendment of the Scotch Whisky supply contract Update on the proposed Capital Increase Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS Monthly Declaration of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
22.12.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Postponement of the Capital Increase project to the 1st quarter of 2021 - Update on the disposal of Moncigale