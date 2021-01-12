Update on the formalization of the agreement in principle on the amendment of the Scotch Whisky supply contract

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces today that after lengthy discussions, an agreement has finally been formalized between the Company and its main bulk supplier of Scotch Whisky and that the parties have signed the amended contract today, after prior authorization by the Board of Directors.

The main effect of this new contract is to reset the Group's minimum annual volume purchase commitments compared with those provided for in 2021 and subsequent years under the terms of the previous contract. To date, these purchase commitments represent virtually all of the Group's Scotch Whisky supply requirements for its William Peel and Sir Pitterson brands.

In addition to the minimum contractual purchase commitments it provides for, this new contract also includes a “rediscussion” clause between the parties in the event that certain important, external and unforeseeable events affect the Group's ability to meet these volume commitments.

As a result of this formalization, the launch of the proposed capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights, which was the subject of a press release on 22 December 2020, for a maximum aggregate amount (including issue premium) of approximately €105.3 million, via the issue of a maximum amount of approximately 70.2 million new ordinary shares to be subscribed for in cash and/or by offsetting receivables, for a unit subscription price of 1.50 euros (the "Capital Increase"), subject in particular to the formalization of the aforementioned agreement, is expected to take place in the coming days.

The launch of the Capital Increase remains, however, subject to the delivery by the Autorité des marchés financiers of its approval of the prospectus relating to the operation.

Moreover, in accordance with the terms of the refinancing agreement entered into on 20 December 2019 between the Company and COFEPP, as revised by amendments, payment by COFEPP of the current account advance of approximately €7 million should take place in the coming days, and at the latest before the opening of the subscription period for the Capital Increase. In accordance with the aforementioned agreement, this amount will either be capitalized within the scope of guarantee of the Capital Increase (up to 75%) granted by COFEPP, or reimbursed by MBWS thanks to the proceeds of the cash subscriptions of the other shareholders.