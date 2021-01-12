 

Swift Transportation Unveils Truckers Against Trafficking Wrapped Truck

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 19:00  |  40   |   |   

On Friday, January 8, 2021, Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX), the largest full truckload carrier in North America, unveiled their wrapped truck honoring Truckers Against Trafficking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005697/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The new 2021 wrapped Freightliner Cascadia will be a living representation of Swift's partnership with the non-profit organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT). The wrap displays Swift's and TAT logos and reads "Everyday Heroes Needed." It also provides a number to call to report suspicious activity.

Professional Swift drivers are selected to drive the wrapped trucks based on their personal ties to the truck's theme.

Swift Transportation's Chief Administrative Officer, Kevin Quast, stated, "We are grateful for Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) and the important work they do. Our partnership with TAT has been part of our company for many years, and we are proud to say that we have provided TAT training for thousands of professional drivers. We stand united with TAT and others who fight against the evil of human trafficking."

Swift Transportation has partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking to help educate drivers on how to become everyday heroes by recognizing and reporting trafficking. New drivers at Swift learn about TAT during the Driver Qualification program and can take additional training on the subject if they wish to do so.

"We are thrilled and grateful to see Swift create this beautiful tractor wrap in an effort to raise awareness about how the trucking industry can combat human trafficking. It's just one more way trucking continues to lead the way across all modes of transportation in the fight against this heinous crime." - Kendis Paris, TAT Executive Director

About Swift: Swift Transportation Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

About Truckers Against Trafficking: Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) is a 501(c)3 that exists to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Swift Transportation Unveils Truckers Against Trafficking Wrapped Truck On Friday, January 8, 2021, Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX), the largest full truckload carrier in North America, unveiled their wrapped truck honoring Truckers Against Trafficking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release