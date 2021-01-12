Dart Interests Announces Innovative Evermore Orlando Resort

Dart Interests , a leading developer and owner of groundbreaking, large scale real estate projects today announced the launch of their latest project, Evermore Orlando Resort, a comprehensive redevelopment of the former #1 Tripadvisor rated Villas at Grand Cypress. The 1,100-acre resort complex bordering Walt Disney World brings a new approach to the traditional vacation home rental experience and debuts the latest addition to the Conrad Hotels & Resorts portfolio, Hilton ’s (NYSE: HLT) contemporary luxury hotel brand.

Evermore Orlando Resort (credit: Red Vertex)

“With the launch of the Evermore project, Dart is introducing an entirely new hospitality category that will change the landscape of vacation rental homes,” says Christopher Kelsey, President of Dart Interests. “We are creating the first-ever wholly owned, large-scale community of purpose-built vacation rental homes and operating them with hotel-quality standards and world-class resort amenities. Our approach solves the #1 problem for vacation renters: uncertainty in the quality of the home. Almost all vacation rentals are owned by individuals, each with their own unique tastes and willingness to maintain the properties. Our centralized ownership model makes it possible for our guests to be certain that they are getting a first-class home with superior safety standards. Our scale also means that we can deliver a wider array of services to our guests making their visit easier and more enjoyable. Plus, our range in sizes – from 2 bedrooms to 11, makes us the perfect destination for any group, including large multi-generational or multi-family gatherings,” he adds.

Accommodations:

At full buildout, the massive 10,000-bedroom resort represents an equity investment well in excess of a billion dollars and arguably creates a new institutional-grade asset class. Evermore’s first phase will open with nearly 1,500 bedrooms spread among an array of stay experiences, from single homes to villas, flats and hotel guestrooms. The plans include 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms. Beyond vacation homes, the resort complex will also offer 76 four-bedroom flats, 41 two and four-bedroom villas and a luxury Conrad hotel which will offer sophisticated design, best-in-class amenities and intuitive service to provide an exceptional travel experience in Orlando.