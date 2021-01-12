Kering Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from January 4 to 8, 2021 (French only):
|
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
(MIC code)
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
04/01/2021
FR0000121485
10,000
586.29 €
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/01/2021
FR0000121485
10,000
576.46 €
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
06/01/2021
FR0000121485
10,000
572.46 €
XPAR
TOTAL
30,000
578.40 €
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/6a86df1de9b9f74a/original/Dis ...
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005951/en/
