 

Saga Pure Asa Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 19:15  |  92   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 12 January 2021

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices by Saga Pure ASA (the "Company"); on 14 December 2020 regarding a completed private placement of 35,000,000 new shares ("Private Placement I"), (ii) on 21 December 2020 regarding a completed private placement of 30,000,000 new shares ("Private Placement II"), and (iii) on 29 December 2020 regarding a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares ("Private Placement III" and together with Private Placement I and Private Placement II, the "Private Placements"). Further, reference is also made to the stock exchange notice dated 10 January 2021 regarding resolutions by the Company's Board of Directors to carry out subsequent offerings following the Private Placements and to the stock exchange notice dated 12 January 2021 regarding publication of the Company's prospectus dated 11 January 2021 (the "Prospectus").

The Company will carry out three separate subsequent offerings, however with simultaneous subscription periods. The subscription period for the subsequent offerings will commence tomorrow, 13 January 2021, at 09:00 CET and expire on 27 January 2021, at 16:30 CET. Further information about each subsequent offering is given below.

The first Subsequent Offering ("Subsequent Offering I") will consist of an offer to subscribe up to 4 million new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares I") to the Company's shareholders as of 14 December 2020 (and being registered as such in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) on 16 December 2020 (the "Record Date I")) who; (i) were not invited to subscribe for new shares in the Private Placement I, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders I"). The subscription price per Offer Share I is NOK 2.10, i.e. the same subscription price as in the Private Placement I.

Seite 1 von 3
Saga Pure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saga Pure Asa Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:15 Uhr
SAGA PURE ASA: NÆRMERE INFORMASJON OM REPARASJONSEMISJONER – TEGNINGSPERIODE STARTER 13. JANUAR 2021
08:00 Uhr
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
10.01.21
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT OFFERINGS
08.01.21
SAGA PURE ASA: Share Capital Increase Registered
03.01.21
Saga Pure Asa: Share Capital Increase Registered
30.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Private placement in Horisont Energi
30.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: About subsequent offerings in Saga Pure
30.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Key information relating to the Subsequent Offering
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
4
Wie läufts mit Saga Pure weiter....??