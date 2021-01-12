NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices by Saga Pure ASA (the "Company"); on 14 December 2020 regarding a completed private placement of 35,000,000 new shares ("Private Placement I"), (ii) on 21 December 2020 regarding a completed private placement of 30,000,000 new shares ("Private Placement II"), and (iii) on 29 December 2020 regarding a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares ("Private Placement III" and together with Private Placement I and Private Placement II, the "Private Placements"). Further, reference is also made to the stock exchange notice dated 10 January 2021 regarding resolutions by the Company's Board of Directors to carry out subsequent offerings following the Private Placements and to the stock exchange notice dated 12 January 2021 regarding publication of the Company's prospectus dated 11 January 2021 (the "Prospectus").

The Company will carry out three separate subsequent offerings, however with simultaneous subscription periods. The subscription period for the subsequent offerings will commence tomorrow, 13 January 2021, at 09:00 CET and expire on 27 January 2021, at 16:30 CET. Further information about each subsequent offering is given below.

The first Subsequent Offering ("Subsequent Offering I") will consist of an offer to subscribe up to 4 million new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares I") to the Company's shareholders as of 14 December 2020 (and being registered as such in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) on 16 December 2020 (the "Record Date I")) who; (i) were not invited to subscribe for new shares in the Private Placement I, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders I"). The subscription price per Offer Share I is NOK 2.10, i.e. the same subscription price as in the Private Placement I.