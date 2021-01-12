General James F. Amos, USMC (Ret.) Former Chairman of LORD Corp., Joins NeoVolta Board of Directors

General Amos was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2010, and confirmed by Congress, as the 35 th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, the highest-ranking officer in the Marine Corp. He is the first Marine Corps aviator to serve as Commandant. Upon retirement in 2014 he joined the Board of Directors of LORD Corporation, a global leader in motion and control technologies, and later served as Chairman of the Board of Directors. LORD Corporation was acquired in 2019 during his chairmanship for approximately $3.675 Billion by Parker Hannifin.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta , manufacturer and innovator of smart Energy Storage Systems, announces the addition of General James F. Amos, USMC (Ret.) and former Chairman of the LORD Corporation Board of Directors, to NeoVolta’s Board of Directors.

General Amos currently serves as a strategic advisor to the President of ST Engineering - North America, a member of the President of Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding Strategic Advisory Panel, a member of NOVANT Health’s Board of Trustees, a member of the Board of Advisors for the Jewish Institute for National Security in America (JINSA), a member of Charlotte’s Veterans Bridge Home Advisory Board, as well as Founder of Windsock LLC. General Amos previously served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Semper Fi Fund/America’s Fund.

"General Amos brings extraordinary leadership, strategic thinking, and decades of mentorship,” said Brent Willson CEO of NeoVolta. “He was in key leadership positions during some of our nation’s most pressing challenges. Post his illustrious military career, he used his highly honed skills to strategically guide corporations to greater success and acquisition. I am personally honored to welcome General Amos to NeoVolta’s Board of Directors and look forward to his guidance.”

“I’m delighted to join NeoVolta as an Independent Director,” said General Amos. “I’ve watched their President and Founder, Brent Willson, breathe life into his vision of providing reliable, safe, and affordable energy storage solutions to the solar industry. NeoVolta is in a cutting-edge class of its own with its use of Lithium Iron Phosphate energy storage batteries. Its products now permit a solar-powered homeowner near 24/7 energy independence. NeoVolta has provided a long overdue solution to the missing link in solar energy generation and storage. Market growth in 2020 was impressive…2021 should be a banner year!”