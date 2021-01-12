 

Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test for Accurate, Mass-Scale COVID-19 Testing is the First High-Volume Test to Receive FDA Emergency Use Authorization

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
- Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test is the first high-volume COVID-19 antigen test to receive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

- With utility for mass-scale testing and same-day results for labs, Ortho's latest COVID-19 solution can run up to 130 tests per hour.

- The test is run on Ortho's high-volume VITROS Systems, which are installed in over 5,600 laboratories around the world with 1,500 installed in the U.S.

RARITAN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that its VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, designed to detect active infection, has become the first high-volume COVID-19 antigen test to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). U.S. distribution of the test commenced in November 2020 under an FDA Emergency Use Notification (EUN); the test was also granted CE Mark in November 2020.

Ortho's antigen test comes at a critical time. A recent Rockefeller Foundation report estimates that the U.S. will need to increase coronavirus testing capacity by nearly 10-fold -- from 21 million to 193 million tests per month -- in order to reopen schools safely and protect nursing homes. 

With utility for mass-scale testing and same-day results for labs, Ortho's latest COVID-19 solution can run up to 130 tests per hour and immediately help hospitals and reference labs address testing backlogs, supply shortages, and delayed results.

"As the pandemic continues to devastate our communities and economy, laboratory professionals have been working under extraordinary circumstances to deliver critical COVID-19 testing data to patients, clinicians and communities," said Chris Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "Even as vaccine inoculation programs roll out, mass-scale testing remains an essential tool in fighting COVID-19. Ortho's accurate, high-volume COVID-19 antigen test can play a pivotal role in the global response to this virus." 

About the VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

The VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test produces accuratei, clinically reliable results on Ortho's high-volume VITROS Systems, which are installed in over 5,600 laboratories around the world. More than 1,500 VITROS analyzers are operational across the U.S. – including more than 500 located in rural regions, where coronavirus testing needs are especially urgent.

