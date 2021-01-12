 

Total number of shares and voting rights at December 31, 2020

12th January 2021

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L.225-123 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/2020 2,660,056,599 10, 090,654 3, 098, 734,241 3, 088, 643,587
02/29/2020 2,660,056,599 9, 432,570 3, 098, 706,376 3, 089, 273,806
03/31/2020 2,660,056,599 1, 341,680 3, 098, 545,425 3, 097, 203,745
04/30/2020 2,660,056,599 1, 391,483 3, 098, 828,643 3, 097, 437,160
05/31/2020 2,660,056,599 1, 340,829 3, 098, 828,643 3, 097, 487,814
06/30/2020 2,660,056,599 1, 778,037 3, 101, 583,388 3, 099, 795,351
07/31/2020 2,660,056,599 1, 865,391 3, 101, 583,388 3, 099, 717,997
08/31/2020 2,660,056,599 2, 495,245 3, 101, 583,388 3, 099, 088,143
09/30/2020 2,660,056,599 3,185,172 3,101,583,388 3,098,398,216
10/31/2020 2,660,056,599 3,670,099 3,101,533,044 3,097,862,945
11/30/2020 2,660,056,599 1, 900,099 3, 101, 536,433 3, 099, 636,334
12/31/2020 2,660,056,599 1, 265,099 3, 101, 543,512 3, 100, 278,413

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

