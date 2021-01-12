 

Statement of the Ad Hoc Bondholder Group of the Province of Cordoba in Support of Amended Consent Solicitation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 20:09  |  53   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the conclusion of sustained and constructive negotiations with representatives of the Province of Cordoba (the "Province"), the Ad Hoc Bondholder Group of the Province of Cordoba (the "Group") confirms its support for the terms of the amended consent solicitation relating to the Province's outstanding international bonds published today.

The restructuring terms adequately respect the contractual terms of the Province's bonds while providing the Province with near-term cash flow relief to help the authorities address the challenges created by COVID 19.  The Province has historically been a reliable issuer in the international capital markets and its responsible approach towards debt management has been rewarded with favorable borrowing costs and market access.  The Group notes and welcomes the comments affirming the Province's ongoing commitment to fiscal prudence by the Province's Governor in the press conference announcing the debt restructuring and hopes that the constructive relationship between the province and international financial markets will be maintained.

The Group comprises major institutional holders of the Province's external debt including, among others, funds managed or advised by Ayres Investment Management LLP, BFAM Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd., Fidelity Management & Research Co., GML Capital LLP, Redwood Capital Management, LLC, VR Advisory Services Ltd., Wellington Management Company LLP, and Western Asset Management Company LLC.  The Group is advised by its international legal counsel, White & Case LLP and its financial advisor, BroadSpan Capital LLC.  The members of the Group collectively hold in excess of 50% of the Province's 7.125% Notes due 2021, in excess of 40% of the Province's 7.450% Notes due 2024, and in excess of 30% of the Province's 7.125% Notes due 2027.

Contact:
White & Case LLP
Erin Hershkowitz in New York
T +1 646 885 2200
E erin.hershkowitz@whitecase.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Statement of the Ad Hoc Bondholder Group of the Province of Cordoba in Support of Amended Consent Solicitation NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Following the conclusion of sustained and constructive negotiations with representatives of the Province of Cordoba (the "Province"), the Ad Hoc Bondholder Group of the Province of Cordoba (the "Group") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering
Despite Pandemic, Patent Demand Remains Strong, According to Analysis by IFI CLAIMS
Core Banking Solutions Market to Reach $28.78 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Hydrogen Market to $196,934.5 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces AbbVie Opt-In of TriNKET Immunotherapy Drug Candidate
Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT Expert Wins 'Data Centre Intelligent Automation and Management ...
Technological Advances Help Better Regulate the Growing Cannabis Market
Cloud4C collaborates with Citrix for VDI Solutions
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments