 

January 13, 2021 Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Wide support for the resolutions submitted to the shareholders’ vote but quorum not met on first convening

  • Partial buyback and amendment of the bond terms approved by approx. 98% of voting shareholders at this time
  • Insufficient quorum of 20.63% on first convening, but greater than the 20% quorum required on second convening
  • Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting will be reconvened on January 25, 2021 with the same agenda
  • Votes cast on the first convening remain valid for the second convening
  • Shareholder engagement remains important to ensure the success of this transaction, which aims to decrease the bond debt by nearly half and extend its maturity by 3 years.

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 12, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced that the January 13, 2021 Shareholders Meeting cannot be held due to failure to obtain the required quorum to validly deliberate.  A new Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to vote on the same agenda will be convened on January 25, 2021 at 2:30 pm Paris time. The agenda and resolutions remain unchanged. The quorum on first convening amounted to 20.63% and based on the votes and proxies received as of today, the resolutions would have been approved by approx. 98%, which remains subject to the final voting results. As a reminder, on second convening the required quorum to validly deliberate at the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting is 20%.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT commented:  “We thank all the shareholders who have already voted, and especially the strong engagement of our retail investors. At this stage and based on these votes and proxies, which remain subject to the official voting results of the meeting on second convening, all of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors have received broad support of approximately 98%. This strong support indicates our shareholders have understood the importance of the partial buyback and amendment of the terms of the bond debt: extending the maturity to 2025 gives us the opportunity to monetize the potential positive results of ELATIVE, our phase 3 trial in PBC, and reducing the debt by nearly half – approximately €85 million – by spending less than €50 million, is a financially sound transaction.

