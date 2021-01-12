 

GCC Announces Q4 2020 Conference Call Details

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, will be released on Tuesday, January 26, after market close.

The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407 0789 or +1 (201) 689 8562 for international calls. The conference ID is 13714195.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available via the following link.

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until February 3 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing +1 (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 13714195. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company’s website two days later.

For more information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations         
Ricardo Martinez, IRC
MX +52 (614) 442 3176
US + 1 (303) 739 5943
rmartinezg@gcc.com

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

 




