 

Cameco Provides Date for Q4 Results and Conference Call

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its fourth quarter and annual consolidated financial and operating results before markets open on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its fourth quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. A live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com. 

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, March 10, 2021, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 5895).

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com


