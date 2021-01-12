 

The Jacobson Group and Aon Conduct Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 20:53  |  29   |   |   

The first-quarter 2021 iteration of the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study, conducted by The Jacobson Group, the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry, and Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, is open through January 29, 2021. The study has provided valuable insights on insurance labor trends since 2009 and is regarded as an accurate predictor of the industry’s staffing outlook.

“The insurance industry grappled with a rapidly changing business climate in 2020. However, despite the events of the past year, insurance employment remained relatively stable,” says Gregory P. Jacobson, co-chief executive officer of Jacobson. “As insurers focus on future opportunities, they must evaluate their existing staffing and recruiting strategies and adapt to support new priorities. The results from our study help leaders understand the trajectory of the insurance talent climate and strategize for success.”

Carriers across all sectors of the insurance industry are invited to complete the survey. Participation is confidential, and detailed results will be distributed to all participants at no cost. To complete the survey, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2021Q1LaborStudy.

The survey results and analysis will be discussed in a complimentary webinar on February 11, 2021. All members of the insurance community are welcome to attend. To register for the webinar, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2021Q1LaborStudyWebinar.

About The Jacobson Group:

The Jacobson Group is the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry. For nearly 50 years, Jacobson has been connecting organizations with insurance professionals at all levels across all industry verticals. We provide an array of services including executive search, professional recruiting, temporary staffing and subject matter experts. Regardless of the need or situation, Jacobson is the insurance talent solution. Further information is available at jacobsononline.com.

About Aon:

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Aon Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Jacobson Group and Aon Conduct Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study The first-quarter 2021 iteration of the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study, conducted by The Jacobson Group, the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry, and Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. and AvePoint to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Events
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Kaplan, Aon to Offer Talent Assessment, Professional Development Solutions for Businesses