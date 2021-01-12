 

FAR Resources Ltd. Clarifies Advisor Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Resources Ltd (“Far” of the “Company”) (CSE: FAT) wishes to clarify its January 11, 2021 news release where it announced the appointment of four advisors. Each of Mr. Coleman, Mr. Cantore, Mr. Reynolds and Mr. Van Andel will, in his capacity as advisor, provide strategic advice to the Board of Directors. None of these advisors is being appointed as a director of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board
John Gammack
President and CEO

Information Contact
John Gammack, President & CEO
FAR Resources, LTD.
info@farresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, including planned exploration, and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.


