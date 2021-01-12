DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Acceptance by Health Canada of the New Drug Submission for Tafasitamab 12.01.2021 / 22:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PLANEGG/MUNICH, Germany and MONTREAL, Canada - January 12, 2021 - MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ:MOR) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) today announced that Health Canada has accepted the New Drug Submission (NDS) for tafasitamab, an anti-CD19 antibody. The application seeks approval of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide, followed by tafasitamab monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, who are not eligible for, or refuse, autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

"With the acceptance of the NDS by Health Canada, review of the data can begin, an important step on the path to making tafasitamab available in Canada for use in combination with lenalidomide in eligible patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL," said Josée Brisebois, Ph.D., Head of Medical Affairs, Incyte Biosciences Canada. "We intend to work closely with Health Canada as we seek to bring this innovative targeted therapeutic option to the clinical community and to appropriate patients for whom few treatment options exist."

"This important milestone moves tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide into the regulatory review process in Canada, with the potential to significantly advance patient care in the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL," said Nuwan Kurukulasuriya, Ph.D., Senior Vice President Global Medical Affairs, MorphoSys.

The NDS, submitted by Incyte, is based on data from the L-MIND study evaluating tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant, and is supported by the RE-MIND study, an observational retrospective study in relapsed or refractory DLBCL.