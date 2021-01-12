 

Supermicro Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced it will release second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results in a press release on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, after the close of regular trading. The Company will hold a phone conference to discuss these results with investors and financial analysts beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

Those wishing to access the live webcast may use the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2948024/CEA438C854C8F5B97595A20EDCBF99CB

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (https://ir.supermicro.com) and will remain accessible for one year.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9126449

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open during the live call, but to ensure connectivity for the full call, it is recommended that participants register a day in advance and dial-in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SMCI-F

