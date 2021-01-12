MACOM to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2021 ended January 1, 2021 before market open on Thursday, January 28, 2021. In conjunction with the release, MACOM will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 28, 2021, hosted by Mr. Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. John F. Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Call Date and Time: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Number: 1-877-837-3908

International Call Number: +1-973-872-3000

Pass Code: 5444719

The conference call replay will be available for at least five business days, beginning two hours after the call. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the pass code is 5444719. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the prompt. Additionally, the conference call will broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of MACOM’s website at http://ir.macom.com.

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

