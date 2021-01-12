Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that it has partnered with will.i.am and his i.am Angel Foundation as a launch donor for the American Dream GoFundMe initiative. With a mission of raising $5 million in contributions, these funds will be committed to unlocking STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) education opportunities in America’s underserved communities.

Zynga Partners with will.i.am and the i.am Angel Foundation to Raise $5 Million to Fund Opportunity and STEAM Education for Students (Photo: Business Wire)

Zynga contributed $250,000 to the i.am Foundation and this initiative from the company’s Social Impact Fund, a $25 million endowment fund. Established in June 2020, this fund was created to invest in educational and charitable causes related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Zynga will also utilize the breadth of its channels and audiences to extend awareness for the campaign and encourage other individuals and entities to join. In the iconic hit game Words With Friends, ‘Dream’ will be the ‘word of the day’ on January 12, echoing the theme of the initiative. Throughout January and February, Zynga will release additional new content to drive awareness and action for the fundraiser through its social, blog and employee channels.

“We are honored to join the i.am Angel Foundation in their commitment to create opportunity and equity through education that incorporates STEAM skills. Through their efforts over the last 10 years, the i.am Angel Foundation has brought true impact to the lives of thousands of students,” said Krystal Bowen, Deputy General Counsel at Zynga and Chairperson of Black Zynga Union (BZU), an internal resource group for employees of color. “Now more than ever, companies need to provide the next generation with resources to succeed in a 21st century economy. We are proud to join forces with an organization that is truly making a difference in the community and in the lives of our youth."

To kick-off the campaign, will.i.am has released his latest single, “American Dream”, which focuses on education as a social justice issue and the building block of economic equality. The single is the first song to be released to launch a GoFundMe campaign and is now available to stream via Apple Music.